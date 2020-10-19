SAGA - Contemplated secondary placing of SDSD shares

The Transaction will be structured as an accelerated book-building process towards the 30 largest shareholders of Saga Tankers, representing 92.3% of the shareholders in Saga Tankers. The book-building process will commence following the publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice at the sole discretion of the Company and the Manager. An announcement will be made following completion of the book-building to announce, inter alia, the number of shares sold and the minimum price per share. The minimum order and allocation has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may, however, allocate amounts below EUR 100,000 to the extent exemptions from the prospectus requirement in accordance with applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available.

Oslo, 19 October 2020. Saga Tankers ASA (" Saga Tankers " or the " Company ") has engaged Fearnley Securities, (" Fearnleys " or the " Manager ") for a contemplated sale of up to 105,846,245 existing shares in S.D. Standard Drilling Plc (" SDSD "), representing around 18.4 percent of the issued share capital and voting rights in SDSD (the " Transaction ").

The Company reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to reduce the number of offer shares or to sell no shares at all.

Saga Tankers is represented on the Board of Directors in SDSD and currently holds 105,846,245 shares in SDSD, representing 18.4% of the share capital. If all shares are sold, Saga Tankers will no longer hold any shares in SDSD.

Important Notice

