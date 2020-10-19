 

Identity Verification Market worth $15.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on "Identity Verification Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Non-Biometric and Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Identity Verification Market size to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization with initiatives, increase in fraudulent activities and identity theft, and increasing use cases of digital identities are major growth factors for the market.

Initiatives by governments and enterprises with focus on digitalization and increased adoption of cloud-based identity verification and increasing need to improve customer expectations among verticals such as BFSI would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the Identity Verification Market.

In the type segment, non-biometrics segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Non-biometrics identity verification solutions are used to verify documents, such as government IDs, passport, driving license, and credit or debit cards. The non-biometrics solutions are majorly used for remote customer onboarding, fraudulent ID detection, KYC/AML compliance, and business process automation. The introduction and integration of AI and ML technologies into identity verification solutions help organizations be proactive and make highly effective detection and remediation of suspicious activities and unauthorized and invasive access requests on an enterprise network. With the rapidly growing identity-based attacks and frauds, identity verification solutions are becoming essential. The non-biometrics solution segment is an essential part of identity verification solutions and is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years.

