 

Cybin and Clarmin Announce Closing of CDN$45 Million Oversubscribed Private Placement and Provide Update on RTO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 17:30  |  71   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLARMIN EXPLORATIONS INC. (TSXV: CX.V) and CYBIN CORP. (“CYBIN” or the “Company”), a life sciences company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies, announce the closing of a private placement offering by the Company (the “Offering) of an aggregate of 60,000,000 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of CDN$0.75 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$45 million.

Stifel GMP and Eight Capital (together, with Stifel GMP, the “Co-Lead Agents”) served as co-lead agents on behalf of a syndicate of agents, which included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the “Agents”).

“The strong interest we received from distinguished healthcare investors enabled us to exceed our original capital-raising goals. We appreciate the support of investors who share our vision and commitment to developing alternative therapies,” said Doug Drysdale, CYBIN’s Chief Executive Officer. “The potential of psychedelic therapies to treat mental illness and addiction disorders has never been more significant. With this investment, we will continue to advance our robust pipeline of psychedelic-based products through clinical development.”

Summary of the Offering

The Offering was completed in connection with a proposed arm’s length business combination by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”) pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to be completed among CYBIN, Clarmin Explorations Inc. (“Clarmin”) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clarmin. The Transaction was previously announced by Clarmin on June 29, 2020. Clarmin and CYBIN intend to apply to delist the common shares in the capital of Clarmin from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and apply to the NEO Exchange (the “NEO”) for the listing of the common shares in the capital of the Resulting Issuer (as defined below) upon the completion of the Transaction.

The gross proceeds of the Offering, less 50% of the Agents’ Fees (as defined below) and certain expenses of the Agents, has been deposited in escrow until the satisfaction of certain release conditions, including that all conditions precedent to the Transaction have been met (the “Release Conditions”). Upon the satisfaction of the Release Conditions, each Subscription Receipt will convert into one common share in the capital of CYBIN (a “Cybin Share”) without payment of any additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof. At the effective time of the Transaction, each Cybin Share will be exchanged for one common share in the capital of the issuer (a “Resulting Issuer Common Share”) resulting from the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) (on a post-Clarmin consolidation basis).

Seite 1 von 4
Clarmin Explorations Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...