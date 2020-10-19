Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 30 September 2020 are:

Total number of shares: 20,547,701

Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,657,618

Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,645,470

