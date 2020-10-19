 

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2020 operational update

19.10.2020, 17:45   

Highlights:

•     9m 2020 total gold production amounted to 755 kg (24,285 oz), compared to 481 kg (15,467 oz) in 9m 2019, an increase of 57%, or 274 kg (8,818 oz). Hard rock gold production at Tardan increased from 430 kg (13,812 oz) in 9m 2019 to 750 kg (24,112 oz) in 9m 2020, or by 75%;

•     9m 2020 gold sales amounted to 757 kg (24,322 oz), compared to 426 kg (13,696 oz) in 9m 2019, an increase of 331 kg (10,642 oz), or 78%;

•     Volume of ore processed through the newly built CIL plant amounted to 291 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.77 g/t (total gold in processed ore – 806 kg);

•     The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and higher recovery rate (92.9%);

•     Heap leach operations were discontinued at the end of December, 2019;

•     Ore mined amounted to 274 thousand tonnes (18% less than in the same period of the previous year). Stripping volume in 9m 2020 was 684 thousand m3 (12% less than in 9m 2019);

•     The average grade in ore mined in 9m 2020 was 2.47 g/t, as compared to 2.38 g/t in 9m 2019, an increase of 4%;

•     Gold production at Solcocon amounted to 5 kg, as compared to 51 kg in the same period of the previous year. It is expected to produce 10-12 kg at Solcocon this year. The reduction in production is due to the late start of mining operations because of the corona virus.

Production

Production unit Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change 9m 2020 9m 2019 Change
  kg oz kg oz kg oz % kg oz kg oz kg oz %
Hard rock                            
  Tardan (heap leach) 202  6,504  (202)  (6,504)  (100%) 430  13,812  (430)  (13,812)  (100%)
  Tardan (CIL) 229  7,363  229  7,363  0% 750  24,112  750  24,112  0%
Alluvial                            
  Solcocon 172  24  775  (19)  (602)  (78%) 172  51  1,655  (46)  (1,482)  (90%)
Total gold produced 234  7,535  226  7,279  256  4% 755  24,285  481  15,467  274  8,818  57%
                             

Tardan

  Unit Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Change 9m 2020 9m 2019 Change
Mining                  
Waste stripping 000 m3 255  261  (6)  (2%) 684  776  (92)  (12%)
Ore mined 000 tonnes 122  143  (21)  (15%) 274  333  (59)  (18%)
Gold in Ore kg 304  304  0% 676  793  (116)  (15%)
Average grade g/t 2.49  2.12  0.37  17% 2.47  2.38  0.09  4%
Heap leach                  
Ore stacking 000 tonnes 134  (134)  (100%) 307  (307)  (100%)
Grade g/t 0.00  1.97  (1.97)  (100%) 0.00  2.11  (2.11)  (100%)
Gold in ore stacked kg 263  (263)  (100%) 648  (648)  (100%)
Gold produced HL kg 202  (202)  (100%) 430  (430)  (100%)
CIL                  
Ore processing 000 tonnes 95  95  0% 291  291  0%
Grade g/t 2.58  0.00  2.58  0% 2.77  0.00  2.77  0%
Gold in ore processing kg 245  245  0% 806  806  0%
Gold produced CIL kg 229  229  0% 750  750  0%
Gold produced total kg 229  202  27  13% 750  430  320  75%
Warehouse on Seprember 30                  
Ore 000 tonnes 91  29  62  217% 91  29  62  217%
Grade g/t 2.02  5.31  (3.29)  (62%) 2.02  5.31  (3.29)  (62%)
                   

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.45 CET on October 19th , 2020.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment


