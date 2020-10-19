Bonduelle - Statement of availability of the 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euro Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure. Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Statement of availability of

the 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document

The company announces that its 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on October 16, 2020.

This document is available on the company's website www.bonduelle.com (https://www.bonduelle.com/fr/investisseurs/informations-reglementees.html) and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org . It is also available at the head office: Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d’Ascq. A free translation into English will be available on the company's website as from October 31, 2020.

The following documents have been integrated into the Universal Registration Document:

The 2019-2020 Annual Financial Report;

The management report including the extra financial performance statement;

The Corporate Governance Report;

The description of the stock buyback program.

