 

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation and Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. Announce Extension of Virginia Bank Consideration Election Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 18:01  |  31   |   |   

ALTAVISTA, Va. and DANVILLE, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: PPBN) (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”), the holding company for First National Bank, and Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: VABB) (“Virginia Bank”), the holding company for Virginia Bank and Trust, announced today that they have mutually agreed to extend the deadline by which shareholders of Virginia Bank may properly submit election materials (the “Election Deadline”) to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the exchange agent for the merger (the “Exchange Agent”). In order to give all Virginia Bank shareholders the opportunity to submit an election, the Election Deadline, which originally was 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 19, 2020, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 30, 2020.

Pinnacle and Virginia Bank have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, dated as of January 21, 2020, as amended on June 9, 2020, pursuant to which Virginia Bank will merge with and into Pinnacle, with Pinnacle being the surviving company (the “Merger”). In the Merger, each share of Virginia Bank common stock will be converted into the right to receive either: (i) $16.00 per share in cash (the “cash consideration”) or 0.54 shares of Pinnacle common stock (the “stock consideration”). Virginia Bank shareholders may elect cash consideration or stock consideration, or a combination thereof, subject to allocation and proration procedures that are intended to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of Virginia Bank common stock will be converted into the right to receive the stock consideration, and the remaining 40% of the outstanding shares of Virginia Bank common stock will be converted into the right to receive the cash consideration (subject to limited exceptions for dissenting shares).

Virginia Bank shareholders may contact Regan & Associates, Inc. at (800) 737-3426 with any questions about the election process.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst and the Cities of Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The Company has a total of 10 branches with two located in the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded. Other branch locations include Village Highway in Rustburg, Wards Road near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Timberlake Road in Campbell County, South Main Street in the Town of Amherst, Old Forest Road, Odd Fellows Road and Main Street in the City of Lynchburg and Forest Road in Bedford County. Additionally, the Company operates a loan production office located in Charlottesville and plans to open another branch in the Graves Mill Center located in Forest once the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic subside. First National Bank is in its 112th year of operation.  

Seite 1 von 4
Pinnacle Bankshares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation and Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. Announce Regulatory Approvals for Pending Merger
21.09.20
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Completion of $8.0 Million Subordinated Notes Offering