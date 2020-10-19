Gartner Says Organizations Should Strive for Composability to Be Resilient and Agile During Uncertainty

Gartner analysts said that composable business means architecting for resilience and accepting that disruptive change is the norm. It supports a business that exploits the disruptions digital technology brings by making things modular - mixing and matching business functions to orchestrate the proper outcomes. It supports a business that senses - or discovers - when change needs to happen; and then uses autonomous business units to creatively respond.

CIOs and IT leaders who use composability to deal with continuing business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors will make their enterprises more resilient, more sustainable and make more meaningful contributions, according to Gartner, Inc.

According to the 2021 Gartner Board of Directors survey, 69% of corporate directors want to accelerate enterprise digital strategies and implementations to help deal with the ongoing disruption. For some enterprises that means that their digital strategies became real for the first time, and for others that means rapidly scaling digital investments.

“Composable business is a natural acceleration of the digital business that organizations live every day,” said Daryl Plummer, distinguished research vice president, Chief of Research and Gartner Fellow. “It allows organizations to finally deliver the resilience and agility that these interesting times demand.”

During the opening keynote of Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Americas, which is taking place virtually today through Thursday, Don Scheibenreif, distinguished research vice president at Gartner, explained that composable business starts with three building blocks — Composable Thinking, which ensures creative thinking is never lost; Composable Business Architecture, which ensure flexibility and resiliency; and Composable Technologies, which are the tools for today and tomorrow.

“The world today demands something different from us. Composing - flexible, fluid, continuous, even improvisational - is how we will move forward. That is why composable business is more important than ever,” said Mr. Scheibenreif.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, most CIOs leveraged their organizations existing digital investments, and some CIOs accelerated their digital strategies by investing in some of the three composable building blocks,” said Tina Nunno, distinguished research vice president and Gartner Fellow. “To ensure their organizations were resilient, many CIOs also applied at least one of the four critical principles of composability, gaining more speed through discovery, greater agility through modularity, better leadership through orchestration, and resilience through autonomy.”