Eramet Purchase of own shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 19.10.2020, 18:30 | 66 | 0 |
Paris, October 19th, 2020, 6:30 pm
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Eramet announces the purchase of 12,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
§ Aggregated presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Number of Transactions
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|14/10/20
|FR0000131757
|260
|23.32
|3
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|14/10/20
|FR0000131757
|722
|23.16
|11
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|14/10/20
|FR0000131757
|75
|23.24
|3
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|14/10/20
|FR0000131757
|2,943
|23.19
|51
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|15/10/20
|FR0000131757
|193
|22.86
|9
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|15/10/20
|FR0000131757
|141
|23.46
|4
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|15/10/20
|FR0000131757
|3,666
|23.08
|39
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|16/10/20
|FR0000131757
|4
|23.53
|1
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|16/10/20
|FR0000131757
|492
|23.54
|5
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|16/10/20
|FR0000131757
|3,504
|23.58
|37
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|12,000
|23.28
§ Details per transaction
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0