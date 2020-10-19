 

Freddie Mac Prices $372 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates

Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s seventh ML Certificate offering and its first under the sustainability bonds moniker.

The company expects to guarantee approximately $372 million in fixed-rate ML Certificates (ML-07 Certificates) that are supported by pools of fixed-rate TELs. Freddie Mac has divided the securities into California only and non-California classes, allowing California’s state tax exemption to pass through to investors in the California classes. The ML-07 Certificates are expected to settle on or about October 23, 2020.

The ML Certificates are designated as “sustainability bonds” within Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds Framework. The proceeds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to-moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or are located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.

Class Principal/
Notional Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-US $247.709 12.76 S + 53 1.677 % 1.413 % $102.9958
A-CA $125.058 13.37 S + 53 1.689 % 1.436 % $102.9983
X-US $247.709 12.36 T + 350 2.021 % 4.369 % $19.1328
X-CA $125.058 13.01 T + 410 2.132 % 5.000 % $20.1444

Details

