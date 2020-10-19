 

FP Markets Expands Its CFD Trading Offering in Commodities, Metals and Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 18:49  |  44   |   |   

SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets is pleased to announce that it is expanding its product offering. Recently awarded as the 'Best Value Global Forex Broker' for a second consecutive year, the company continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex and is pleased to announce it has added the following products to its offering:

  • Volatility Index (VIX)
  • Natural Gas (XNGUSD)
  • Platinum (XPTUSD)
  • Palladium (XPDUSD)
  • US Dollar Index (USD Index)

 

FP Markets Expands Its CFD Trading Offering

 

Already offering 60+ Forex currency pairs, the recent decision to add to its CFD offering in commodities, metals and indices is great news with the upcoming US election. Managing Director Matt Murphie commented "The US dollar will be heavily scrutinised in the weeks either side of the US election and the additional products will provide further trading opportunities.  The US election is always an exciting time as we historically see higher levels of volatility in the market. Traders anticipate what the election results will be and devise a trading strategy around it".

The Volatility Index (VIX), and USD Index are welcomed additions for those looking to trade based on the impact of the election. FP Markets have also created a dedicated US Elections Page which features news updates, webinars, articles and analysis. 

The addition of platinum, palladium and natural gas provide more options for those who like to deal with metals and commodities during times of political uncertainty. 

Established in 2005, FP Markets has consistently provided traders with tighter spreads and faster execution. Through the use of Raw pricing they are able to aggregate prices across a range of top-tier liquidity providers. Forex and CFD traders seeking optimal trading conditions should look no further.

Click Here for our full list of Forex and CFD products. 

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

  • FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global CFD and Forex provider with more than 15 years of industry experience.
  • The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading destination for clients by combining the best trading conditions, technology, product range, pricing and client services available to those wanting to trade the markets.
  • FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1.
  • Clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile devices across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and IRESS.
  • The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315426/FP_Markets.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

FP Markets logo

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Action at Candelaria
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
LG Innotek's high-efficiency ferrite, Advancing the Era of Ultra-Slim OLED TVs Under 2cm Thick
KGI Asia selects Itiviti's multi-asset OMS solution to trade global markets
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
ProColombia: Colombia seeks to reactivate tourism by positioning itself as a destination among Europeans
Global Razor Market Revenue to Reach $22.5 billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence
TIGA Research Reveals UK Video Games Industry Has Been Expanding At Fastest Rate Ever Recorded
Cloudbet Unveils Betting With Gold in Gaming World First
Launch of Pistoia Alliance Chemical Safety Library powered by new CAS platform facilitates ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2020 report
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease