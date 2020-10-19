Ben Franklin Financial, Inc. Announces Plan for Distribution of $10.35 per Share to Stockholders in Connection with Its Voluntary Plan of Dissolution and Complete Liquidation

Ben Franklin Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFFI), the former holding company for Ben Franklin Bank of Illinois, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $10.35 per share to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2020. The payment of the distribution will be initiated on October 23, 2020. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution and Complete Liquidation (the “Liquidation Plan”) that was approved by its stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders held on February 18, 2020.

The Company is continuing to wind up its operations and resolve all outstanding liabilities and creditor claims. After paying the above distribution amount, any remaining funds will be used for the payment of final dissolution expenses, the settlement of any final claims and expenses and the establishment of any necessary reserve amounts in connection with winding up the Company.

The Company expects the final winding up process to take up to three years and that the amount of any funds remaining following the completion of such process, will be nominal. After completion of the final winding up process following dissolution, the Board of Directors may decide to donate any remaining funds to charitable organizations or make a second distribution to stockholders.

Removal from the OTC Pink Marketplace

The Company’s common stock continues to be quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace. However, in order to receive the $10.35 per share distribution, shareholders will be required to return their stock certificates or, if held electronically via book entry, their shares will be cancelled.

Upon completion of this distribution, the Company anticipates that its shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace and that further trading will not be permitted. There can be no guarantee on the timing of when its shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace, and the Company does not intend to provide an additional notice of its removal.

The Company’s Paying Agent

The Company has appointed Computershare to serve as the Company’s paying agent for the distribution. You may contact Computershare with any question about your shares and the distribution.

Below is the contact information for Computershare:

Computershare

Attn: Corporate Actions

P.O. Box 505004

Louisville KY 40233-5004

Phone: 1-800-546-5141