 

Ben Franklin Financial, Inc. Announces Plan for Distribution of $10.35 per Share to Stockholders in Connection with Its Voluntary Plan of Dissolution and Complete Liquidation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 19:27  |  60   |   |   

Ben Franklin Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFFI), the former holding company for Ben Franklin Bank of Illinois, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $10.35 per share to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2020. The payment of the distribution will be initiated on October 23, 2020. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution and Complete Liquidation (the “Liquidation Plan”) that was approved by its stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders held on February 18, 2020.

Dissolution Plan Update

The Company is continuing to wind up its operations and resolve all outstanding liabilities and creditor claims. After paying the above distribution amount, any remaining funds will be used for the payment of final dissolution expenses, the settlement of any final claims and expenses and the establishment of any necessary reserve amounts in connection with winding up the Company.

The Company expects the final winding up process to take up to three years and that the amount of any funds remaining following the completion of such process, will be nominal. After completion of the final winding up process following dissolution, the Board of Directors may decide to donate any remaining funds to charitable organizations or make a second distribution to stockholders.

Removal from the OTC Pink Marketplace

The Company’s common stock continues to be quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace. However, in order to receive the $10.35 per share distribution, shareholders will be required to return their stock certificates or, if held electronically via book entry, their shares will be cancelled.

Upon completion of this distribution, the Company anticipates that its shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace and that further trading will not be permitted. There can be no guarantee on the timing of when its shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace, and the Company does not intend to provide an additional notice of its removal.

The Company’s Paying Agent

The Company has appointed Computershare to serve as the Company’s paying agent for the distribution. You may contact Computershare with any question about your shares and the distribution.

Below is the contact information for Computershare:

Computershare
Attn: Corporate Actions
P.O. Box 505004
Louisville KY 40233-5004
Phone: 1-800-546-5141

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019