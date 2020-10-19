Nominations invited for 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - $1m award recognises profound contributions to
human advancement and the facilitation of peaceful co-existence
The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity (HCHF) today launched the 2021 Zayed
Award for Human Fraternity with a global call for nominations.
The award, created in 2019 to recognise outstanding work by individuals or
entities in creating breakthroughs and driving human progress, has previously
been awarded to His Holiness Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His
Eminence Dr Ahmad al Tayeb.
The two leaders were presented with the award following their historic signing
in Abu Dhabi of the Document on Human Fraternity, which calls for all people to
put aside difference in pursuit of progress through understanding,
reconciliation and peace.
The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which includes a prize of one million
dollars, is the first time the award has been opened to nominations.
The award is named in homage to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the late
ruler of Abu Dhabi and founder of the United Arab Emirates, whose values of
humility, humanitarianism and respect epitomise the enduring ideals it seeks to
celebrate.
Nominations for the award can be made by members of government, former heads of
state, Supreme Court judges, UN leaders, leading academic and cultural figures,
HCHF members and international NGO heads.
The recipient or recipients of the 2021 award will be decided by an
HCHF-appointed independent committee of experts. The committee includes:
- HE Catherine Samba-Panza, former President of the Central African Republic
- HE Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, former Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia
- Rt. Hon. Michaelle Jean, 27th Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief of
Canada
- Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic
Signatura.
- Adama Dieng, former UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide
The nominations process will close on December 1 and the winner or winners will
be announced on February 4, 2021.
To download the Commentary Videos and Hero Video, click here
(https://we.tl/t-4JRFTglFUD) and here
(https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ndg8oygrfmkok0s/AAAWwcCb5B3vYGxY2Vk25pZMa?dl=0)
About the award
The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity seeks to honour the legacy of the founder
of the United Arab Emirates by celebrating people everywhere who embody through
their work his lifelong commitment to human fraternity. It is awarded by the
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity and includes a financial prize of one
million dollars. It was created in February, 2019, to mark the historic meeting
in Abu Dhabi of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and Grand Imam of
Al-Azhar, His Eminence Dr Ahmad al-Tayeb, to co-sign the historic Document of
Human Fraternity. His Holiness Pope Francis and Grand Imam al Tayeb were the
first honorary co-recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.
About HCHF
Formed in 2019, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity is an independent
committee dedicated to achieving the aspirations of the Document for Human
Fraternity by bringing people across the world together, in the spirit of
peaceful co-existence. The committee comprises a diverse group of international
religious leaders, scholars and cultural leaders.
Video -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315376/Zayed_Award_for_Human_Fraternity.mp4
Video -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315371/Zayed_Award_for_Human_Fraternity.mp4
Video -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315373/Zayed_Award_for_Human_Fraternity.mp4
Video -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315375/Zayed_Award_for_Human_Fraternity.mp4
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315364/Zayed_Award_for_Human_Fraternity.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315365/Zayed_Award_for_Human_Fraternity.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149215/4738459
OTS: Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
