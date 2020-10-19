Nominations invited for 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - $1m award recognises profound contributions to

human advancement and the facilitation of peaceful co-existence



The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity (HCHF) today launched the 2021 Zayed

Award for Human Fraternity with a global call for nominations.





The award, created in 2019 to recognise outstanding work by individuals orentities in creating breakthroughs and driving human progress, has previouslybeen awarded to His Holiness Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar HisEminence Dr Ahmad al Tayeb.The two leaders were presented with the award following their historic signingin Abu Dhabi of the Document on Human Fraternity, which calls for all people toput aside difference in pursuit of progress through understanding,reconciliation and peace.The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which includes a prize of one milliondollars, is the first time the award has been opened to nominations.The award is named in homage to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the lateruler of Abu Dhabi and founder of the United Arab Emirates, whose values ofhumility, humanitarianism and respect epitomise the enduring ideals it seeks tocelebrate.Nominations for the award can be made by members of government, former heads ofstate, Supreme Court judges, UN leaders, leading academic and cultural figures,HCHF members and international NGO heads.The recipient or recipients of the 2021 award will be decided by anHCHF-appointed independent committee of experts. The committee includes:- HE Catherine Samba-Panza, former President of the Central African Republic- HE Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, former Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia- Rt. Hon. Michaelle Jean, 27th Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief ofCanada- Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the ApostolicSignatura.- Adama Dieng, former UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of GenocideThe nominations process will close on December 1 and the winner or winners willbe announced on February 4, 2021.About the awardThe Zayed Award for Human Fraternity seeks to honour the legacy of the founderof the United Arab Emirates by celebrating people everywhere who embody throughtheir work his lifelong commitment to human fraternity. It is awarded by theHigher Committee for Human Fraternity and includes a financial prize of onemillion dollars. It was created in February, 2019, to mark the historic meetingin Abu Dhabi of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and Grand Imam ofAl-Azhar, His Eminence Dr Ahmad al-Tayeb, to co-sign the historic Document ofHuman Fraternity. His Holiness Pope Francis and Grand Imam al Tayeb were thefirst honorary co-recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.About HCHFFormed in 2019, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity is an independentcommittee dedicated to achieving the aspirations of the Document for HumanFraternity by bringing people across the world together, in the spirit ofpeaceful co-existence. The committee comprises a diverse group of internationalreligious leaders, scholars and cultural leaders.