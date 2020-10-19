 

American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and Series C Preferred Stock

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and C Preferred Shares:

  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $9,373.33 per share (which is equivalent to $9.37333 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on November 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2020.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $8,936.66 per share (which is equivalent to $8.93666 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

