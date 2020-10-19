 

Major Shareholder Announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Société Générale S.A. has notified the Company about a reduction of its total holding of share capital and voting rights in Pandora A/S to the effect that Société Générale S.A. now controls voting rights attached to financial instruments of 4,801,567 shares in the Company equivalent to 4.8016% of the total share capital and voting rights.

