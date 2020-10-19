CloudMD Further Supports Expansion and Growth with Appointment of Global Head, Corporate Development and New Chief Financial Officer

Strengthens management team and provides financial foundation to execute on global expansion plans through M&A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mena Beshay, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), to a newly created, more focused role of Global Head, Corporate Development, where he will be responsible for leading the Company’s corporate development activities which includes global mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) and its organic growth strategy. Mena’s financial and operational experience will be valuable in leading the execution of the Company’s growth strategy, while putting an even greater emphasis on M&A.



CloudMD has appointed Daniel Lee, an experienced capital markets and technology financial executive as its new CFO. Daniel’s expertise and financial operations experience are important for CloudMD’s strategic priorities to scale and grow the business globally with the proper financial frameworks in place. The appointment adds strength and depth to CloudMD’s executive team which is imperative to support the rapid growth and integration of the business.

Daniel Lee, CFO

Daniel is an accomplished financial executive with nearly 20 years of experience. Daniel has held senior leadership positions for publicly-listed technology companies, including CFO and Corporate Secretary at Photon Control, and Director of Finance at BSM Technologies and Webtech Wireless. In these roles, Daniel was instrumental in creating long-term shareholder value by improving the financial performance of these businesses, successfully completing numerous M&A transactions, and building and transforming Finance and Accounting functions and framework. Daniel is a Chartered Accountant, having earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University, and completed the CFO Leadership Program from the Rotman School of Management at University of Toronto.