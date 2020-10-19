 

CloudMD Further Supports Expansion and Growth with Appointment of Global Head, Corporate Development and New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 20:39  |  86   |   |   

Strengthens management team and provides financial foundation to execute on global expansion plans through M&A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mena Beshay, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), to a newly created, more focused role of Global Head, Corporate Development, where he will be responsible for leading the Company’s corporate development activities which includes global mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) and its organic growth strategy. Mena’s financial and operational experience will be valuable in leading the execution of the Company’s growth strategy, while putting an even greater emphasis on M&A.

CloudMD has appointed Daniel Lee, an experienced capital markets and technology financial executive as its new CFO. Daniel’s expertise and financial operations experience are important for CloudMD’s strategic priorities to scale and grow the business globally with the proper financial frameworks in place. The appointment adds strength and depth to CloudMD’s executive team which is imperative to support the rapid growth and integration of the business.

Daniel Lee, CFO

Daniel is an accomplished financial executive with nearly 20 years of experience. Daniel has held senior leadership positions for publicly-listed technology companies, including CFO and Corporate Secretary at Photon Control, and Director of Finance at BSM Technologies and Webtech Wireless. In these roles, Daniel was instrumental in creating long-term shareholder value by improving the financial performance of these businesses, successfully completing numerous M&A transactions, and building and transforming Finance and Accounting functions and framework. Daniel is a Chartered Accountant, having earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University, and completed the CFO Leadership Program from the Rotman School of Management at University of Toronto.

Seite 1 von 3
CloudMD Software & Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Snapclarity Inc., Creating One Centralized, Assessment-Oriented Platform That Provides Access to Primary Care and Mental Health
08.10.20
CloudMD Launches CloudMD On Demand, a National, Online Telemedicine Service for Pharmacies, Insurance Companies and Employers
02.10.20
CloudMD Presenting at LD Micro Virtual Investor Day on October 6th 2020
30.09.20
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
28.09.20
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice Management and Electronic Health Records with US$4.9M in Sales
24.09.20
CloudMD Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Snapclarity Inc., an Enterprise Mental Health Platform, Expanding Telehealth Offering to Include Mental Wellness
22.09.20
CloudMD Announces Closing of $20.79 Million Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:28 Uhr
32
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial