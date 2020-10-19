 

Werner Enterprises Named a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 20:40  |  45   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its designation as a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer by VIQTORY Media for the fifth consecutive year.

“Our nation’s service members, veterans and their families sacrifice a great deal to protect our freedoms,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Their training and commitment make them a great fit for our culture, and we take pride in providing them with the best opportunities and resources for their next career.”

This year’s annual list recognizes 95 employers that provide veterans and their spouses with employment opportunities and promote workforce development policies that acknowledge the unique challenges of military life and skills learned through those challenges.

As a military-friendly employer, Werner is proud to say that military veterans and veteran spouses comprise approximately 20 percent of its workforce. The 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employers list will be published in the January issue of Military Spouse Magazine.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com   


Werner Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Werner Enterprises Appoints Carmen Tapio to Board of Directors
13.10.20
Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Top Company for Women
05.10.20
Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Top 100 Trucker
29.09.20
Werner Enterprises to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on October 28, 2020