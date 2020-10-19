Werner Enterprises Named a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer

“Our nation’s service members, veterans and their families sacrifice a great deal to protect our freedoms,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Their training and commitment make them a great fit for our culture, and we take pride in providing them with the best opportunities and resources for their next career.”

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its designation as a 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer by VIQTORY Media for the fifth consecutive year.

This year’s annual list recognizes 95 employers that provide veterans and their spouses with employment opportunities and promote workforce development policies that acknowledge the unique challenges of military life and skills learned through those challenges.

As a military-friendly employer, Werner is proud to say that military veterans and veteran spouses comprise approximately 20 percent of its workforce. The 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employers list will be published in the January issue of Military Spouse Magazine.

