 

Philips provides update on its closing share price on Euronext Amsterdam on October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) provided an update that it has been informed by Euronext that they are experiencing a technical failure that prevents Euronext Amsterdam to provide an accurate closing price for Philips today.

Euronext informed the company that the closing share price for Philips on Monday October 19, 2020, will be close to EUR 42.305, which was the last recorded price in the regular trading hours of Euronext Amsterdam.

Euronext is currently working to resolve the issue.

