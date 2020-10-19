 

Four New TourHealth Sites Offer Free COVID-19 Testing in South Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 21:18  |  29   |   |   

TourHealth, a comprehensive COVID-19 testing solution, will begin testing individuals this month at four drive-through sites across east/central South Carolina. The first testing site opens Wednesday, Oct. 21 near the Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E Palmetto Street, in Florence.

Two additional drive-through testing locations open Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Tanger Outlets Hwy 17, 10835 Kings Road in North Myrtle Beach and Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, in Sumter. The final location at Tanger Outlets, Hwy 501 at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. in South Myrtle Beach, opens November 11. The two locations at Tanger Outlets will alternate every two weeks; one site will always be open.

Each drive-through site operates Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and provides free PCR swab testing to diagnose active coronavirus infections.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit https://getgov2go.com/ to register and make an appointment. By registering through Gov2Go, individuals can schedule appointments, access customer support and receive their results.

“We are very excited to offer free, convenient COVID-19 testing to residents in the Florence, Myrtle Beach and Sumter areas,” said James Bruckner, Pee Dee Region Public Health Director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. “Testing, even for those without symptoms, is one of the best ways we can reopen our communities with confidence.”

TourHealth is a partnership with NIC Inc., Impact Health Biometric Testing Inc. and Next Marketing leveraging 80 years of combined experience and bringing together industry leaders in digital solutions, health care and logistics. In addition to the State of South Carolina, TourHealth currently has four testing locations in south Florida, where more than 100,000 people have been tested since early August, and provides testing for students, faculty and staff at the University of Mississippi.

“As South Carolina’s digital solutions partner, we are dedicated to helping the state keep residents and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Corinne Holland, General Manager of NIC South Carolina. “TourHealth is directly aligned with NIC’s mission of making essential government services, in this case vital coronavirus testing, more accessible for people across the country.”

About TourHealth

TourHealth is a turnkey, rapidly deployed, mobile and fixed-site onsite COVID-19 testing and collection solution developed to help communities reopen, remain open and reduce the threat of transmission among citizens. TourHealth is deployed with industry-leading technology to provide a single point of seamless citizen engagement in the form of proven web-based, mobile and customer support channels. Learn more at www.tourhealth.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states, including South Carolina, to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About Impact Health Biometric Testing, Inc.

Impact Health is the U.S. leader in providing field-based health and wellness services and has led efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through temperature scanning and testing with various FDA/EUA approved kits. Impact Health supports both private and public sector clients including Yale New Haven Health, Ashley Furniture, CBS Broadcasting and the State of Kansas. Learn more at www.impacthealth.com.

About Next Marketing, Inc.

Next Marketing is a recognized leader in developing, executing and managing mobile tour solutions for corporate and government clients including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, General Motors, and Continental Tire. Learn more at www.nextmarketing.com.

NIC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
NIC to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 28
07.10.20
NIC Secures New Contracts in Florida and Iowa for Payment Processing and Digital Government Solutions
07.10.20
Maine’s Rapid Renewal Service Welcomes Its 300th Municipal Participant
06.10.20
Arkansas Department of Transportation, NIC Arkansas Earn Government Experience Award
06.10.20
Maine.gov Recognized With 2020 Government Experience Award
05.10.20
Secretary Dunlap Launches Accessible Absentee Ballot Option for Maine Voters with Print Disabilities
05.10.20
State of South Carolina Places in Top 5 of Government Experience Awards
01.10.20
Online Property Tax Payments in Arkansas Offer Convenient, Touchless Options Ahead of Oct. 15 Deadline
28.09.20
State of Vermont Places in Top 5 of Government Experience Awards
25.09.20
NIC State Partners Receive Government Experience Awards from the Center for Digital Government

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?