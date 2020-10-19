Four New TourHealth Sites Offer Free COVID-19 Testing in South Carolina

Two additional drive-through testing locations open Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Tanger Outlets Hwy 17, 10835 Kings Road in North Myrtle Beach and Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, in Sumter. The final location at Tanger Outlets, Hwy 501 at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. in South Myrtle Beach, opens November 11. The two locations at Tanger Outlets will alternate every two weeks; one site will always be open.

TourHealth , a comprehensive COVID-19 testing solution, will begin testing individuals this month at four drive-through sites across east/central South Carolina. The first testing site opens Wednesday, Oct. 21 near the Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E Palmetto Street, in Florence.

Each drive-through site operates Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and provides free PCR swab testing to diagnose active coronavirus infections.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit https://getgov2go.com/ to register and make an appointment. By registering through Gov2Go, individuals can schedule appointments, access customer support and receive their results.

“We are very excited to offer free, convenient COVID-19 testing to residents in the Florence, Myrtle Beach and Sumter areas,” said James Bruckner, Pee Dee Region Public Health Director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. “Testing, even for those without symptoms, is one of the best ways we can reopen our communities with confidence.”

TourHealth is a partnership with NIC Inc., Impact Health Biometric Testing Inc. and Next Marketing leveraging 80 years of combined experience and bringing together industry leaders in digital solutions, health care and logistics. In addition to the State of South Carolina, TourHealth currently has four testing locations in south Florida, where more than 100,000 people have been tested since early August, and provides testing for students, faculty and staff at the University of Mississippi.

“As South Carolina’s digital solutions partner, we are dedicated to helping the state keep residents and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Corinne Holland, General Manager of NIC South Carolina. “TourHealth is directly aligned with NIC’s mission of making essential government services, in this case vital coronavirus testing, more accessible for people across the country.”

About TourHealth

TourHealth is a turnkey, rapidly deployed, mobile and fixed-site onsite COVID-19 testing and collection solution developed to help communities reopen, remain open and reduce the threat of transmission among citizens. TourHealth is deployed with industry-leading technology to provide a single point of seamless citizen engagement in the form of proven web-based, mobile and customer support channels. Learn more at www.tourhealth.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states, including South Carolina, to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About Impact Health Biometric Testing, Inc.

Impact Health is the U.S. leader in providing field-based health and wellness services and has led efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through temperature scanning and testing with various FDA/EUA approved kits. Impact Health supports both private and public sector clients including Yale New Haven Health, Ashley Furniture, CBS Broadcasting and the State of Kansas. Learn more at www.impacthealth.com.

About Next Marketing, Inc.

Next Marketing is a recognized leader in developing, executing and managing mobile tour solutions for corporate and government clients including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, General Motors, and Continental Tire. Learn more at www.nextmarketing.com.

