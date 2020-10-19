LGBTQ Loyalty focused to launch ETF in Q1 or sooner

Due to the unprecedented volatility of the financial markets caused by COVID -19 and the extreme market concerns this pandemic has created in the retail investing world since February of this year, our Board of Directors believe it is in the best interest of our shareholders and advocates to support the decision to launch in the first quarter of 2021 or sooner if market conditions change. The company is in the process of finalizing all necessary steps to rebalance and reconstitute the index under the current methodology.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company”), a diversity and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups, is pleased to announce today our intention and continued support to launch the ETF benchmarked to the LGBTQ+ ESG100 Index.

We believe that this decision will allow the NASDAQ’s listing of the LGBTQ+ ESG100 benchmarked ETF to be launched in an improved retail investing environment and be better positioned to encourage maximum support for the implementation and marketing of this unique and monumental investment opportunity. The Board of Directors is fully engaged in every step in the process.

The company and our supporters believe that the world is ready for a financial product to serve the principles and core values of the LGBTQ community and our allies. Advancing equality and supporting the LGBTQ community is at the forefront of our company.

“It is imperative we launch the ETF at the most appropriate time as our community and allies are counting on us. The application of prudent timing and execution will serve advancing LGBTQ equality for generations to come,” said Bobby Blair CEO.

“The importance of an investment vehicle which gives people the chance to advance their values while bolstering their economic security will be especially high when we begin recovering from the emotional and financial stresses of the pandemic. That is why we are doing everything possible to ensure that we have a product that meets all relevant tests,” commented Former Congressman and LGBTQ Loyalty Board Member, Barney Frank.

“2020 has presented more challenges than any of us could have ever imagined. However, I am galvanized by the resiliency and determination of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc., and we are more determined than ever to launch our ETF. We believe in our methodology, its potential impact, and are united in our effort to make it happen,” said Billy Bean, Major League Baseball and LGBTQ Loyalty Board Member.