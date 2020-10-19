NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 44 million for financing its growth strategy 19.10.2020

Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully raises gross proceeds of EUR 44 million for financing its growth strategy

Final offer price of EUR 49.00 per share

Gross proceeds attributable to the Company from the offering of 900,000 new shares amount to EUR 44 mn

Compleo intends to use the net proceeds for the strategic goals of growth through expansion in the EU, technology leadership through research and development and product capacity expansion

1,656,000 shares placed in total, resulting in a free float of 48.4%

At a total of 3,423,480 listed shares, market capitalization amounts to EUR 168 mn

First day of trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected to be October 21, 2020

Dortmund, October 19, 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company" or "Compleo"), a leading German pure-play provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), has succeeded with its IPO, placing its shares at a price of EUR 49.00 per share.

A total of 1,656,000 shares were successfully placed with international institutional investors and retail investors in Germany. The placement comprises 900,000 new shares from a capital increase and 756,000 shares from the holdings of the existing shareholders, consisting of 180,000 base shares, 360,000 shares from the exercise of an upsize option and 216,000 shares in connection with an over-allotment option ("Greenshoe Option").