 

Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 22:05  |  41   |   |   

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 42,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to four new employees. The stock options were granted on October 15, 2020. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and were made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $8.01 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on October 15, 2020. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of each option is subject to such employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY mucus penetrating particle Drug Delivery Technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol etabonate (LE), designed for ocular applications, resulting in the January 2019 launch of INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% and its investigational product candidate, EYSUVISTM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25%, for which a New Drug Application (NDA) is under review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) set for October 30, 2020.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
25
KALA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Spezialist für nanopartikel-basierte Wirkstoffe