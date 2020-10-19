 

Ligand’s Third Quarter Financial Results to be Reported October 30th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 22:02  |  54   |   |   

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) provided today details of its plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results on October 30, 2020. Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Foehr, and Executive Vice President and CFO Matt Korenberg will host the conference call.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

What:

 

Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide general business updates

 

 

 

Date:

 

Friday, October 30, 2020

 

 

 

Time:

 

8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

 

 

 

Conference Call:

 

Dial (833) 325-0071 within the U.S.

 

 

Dial (720) 405-1612 outside the U.S.

 

 

Conference ID is 9279386

 

 

 

Webcast:

 

Live conference call webcast and replay accessible at www.ligand.com

About Ligand

Ligand is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Ligand’s business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand’s goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Ligand’s business model is based on doing what Ligand does best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. Ligand partners with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s OmniAb technology platform is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. The Pfenex Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable approach to recombinant protein production, and is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production that cannot be made by more traditional systems. Ab Initio technology and services for the design and preparation of customized antigens enable the successful discovery of therapeutic antibodies against difficult-to-access cellular targets. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Janssen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Ligand to Divest Vernalis Research Operations
02.10.20
Ligand to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 20th
01.10.20
Ligand Completes Acquisition of Pfenex Inc.
30.09.20
Ligand Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Shares of Pfenex Inc.
23.09.20
Ligand Announces its Captisol Business is Positioned for Major Growth and Forecasts 2021 Captisol Material Sales of $200 Million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
269
Ligand - Turnouround vor dem Herren?