Splunk to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Session at .conf20

The session will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, and will feature a discussion and Q&A session with Splunk executives, including:

.conf20– Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, today announced it will host a virtual Investor & Analyst Session at its 11th annual user conference, .conf20 . For more information on .conf20, visit the Splunk .conf20 website .

Doug Merritt, president and CEO

Tim Tully, chief technology officer

Christian Smith, chief revenue officer

Jason Child, chief financial officer

Interested parties may access a webcast of the session via the Splunk Investor Relations website at https://investors.splunk.com/events-presentations.

