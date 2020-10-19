Enterprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Jim Lally, EFSC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today we reported earnings of $0.68 per diluted share for the third quarter. These financial results reflect solid performance with pre-provision net revenue 1 of $38.0 million, or 1.81% of average assets. Given the ongoing economic uncertainty, we continued to build our allowance for credit losses, and our earnings profile allowed us to also build capital during the third quarter. As we move into the end of 2020, we remain well positioned to continue to support our customers, complete the acquisition of Seacoast and execute on our business plans.”

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the “Company” or “EFSC”) reported net income of $18.0 million for the third quarter 2020, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the linked second quarter (“linked quarter”) and a decrease of $11.1 million from the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) was $0.68 for the third quarter 2020, compared to $0.56 and $1.08 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Net income and EPS in the current quarter increased from the linked quarter primarily due to a reduction in provision for credit losses and an increase in noninterest income. This increase was partially offset by $1.6 million of merger-related expenses. The decrease in net income and EPS from the prior year quarter was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses.

Highlights

Earnings - Net income in the third quarter 2020 was $18.0 million, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $11.1 million from the prior year quarter. EPS was $0.68 per diluted share for the third quarter 2020, compared to $0.56 and $1.08 per diluted share for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) - PPNR (excluding merger-related expenses) of $38.0 million in the third quarter 2020 increased $0.1 million and decreased $0.7 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

1 PPNR is a nonGAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.

Net interest income and net interest margin (“NIM”) - Net interest income of $63.4 million for the third quarter 2020 decreased $2.5 million and increased $0.3 million, from the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. NIM was 3.29% for the third quarter 2020, compared to 3.53% and 3.81% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

Noninterest income - Noninterest income of $12.6 million for the third quarter 2020 increased $2.7 million and decreased $0.9 million from the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The current quarter increase was driven by volume increases in deposit services, card services, mortgage banking and tax credit activity.

Loans - Total loans declined $13.7 million, or 0.9% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter to $6.1 billion as of September 30, 2020. Year-over-year, loans grew $898.3 million, or 17.2% on an annualized basis, from $5.2 billion as of September 30, 2019. Average loans totaled $6.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6.0 billion and $5.2 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans primarily contributed to growth in the loan portfolio over the prior year quarter. As of September 30, 2020, loan modifications in a deferral status comprised 2% of the loan portfolio.

PPP details:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 PPP loans outstanding, net of unearned fees $ 819,100 $ 807,814 Average PPP loans outstanding, net 813,244 634,632 PPP average loan size 216 224 PPP interest and fee income 5,226 4,083 PPP unearned fees 19,522 22,414 PPP average yield 2.56 % 2.59 %

Quarter ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Financial Metrics: As Reported Excluding PPP* As Reported Excluding PPP* EPS $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.44 ROAA 0.86 % 0.74 % 0.72 % 0.62 % PPNR ROAA (excluding merger-related exp) 1.81 % 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.81 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 7.99 % 8.89 % 7.81 % 8.67 % Leverage ratio 9.2 % 10.2 % 9.2 % 10.0 % NIM (tax equivalent) 3.29 % 3.37 % 3.53 % 3.62 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/loans 2.01 % 2.32 % 1.80 % 2.07 % * Non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Calculations not adjusted for increase in average deposits or increase in deposit expense, as applicable.

Asset quality - The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans increased to 2.01% at September 30, 2020 from 1.80% and 0.85% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.53% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.55% and 0.33% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Improving economic forecasts in the current quarter reduced the provision for credit losses compared to the first and second quarters of this year. This improvement was offset by an increase in qualitative reserves established for certain loan portfolios, including hospitality and loans that have received principal and interest deferrals.

Deposits - Total deposits decreased $23.4 million, or 1.4% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter to $6.7 billion as of September 30, 2020. Year-over-year, deposits grew $1.1 billion, or 18.7% on an annualized basis, from $5.6 billion as of September 30, 2019. Average deposits totaled $6.7 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6.6 billion and $5.6 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Deposits attributable to PPP loan fundings primarily contributed to the growth in deposits over the prior year period. Noninterest deposit accounts represented 28.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, and the loan to deposit ratio was 91.8% at that date.

Capital - Total shareholders’ equity was $882.3 million and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.99% at September 30, 2020, compared to 7.81% at June 30, 2020. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain “well-capitalized,” with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3% as of September 30, 2020. The Company’s common equity tier 1 ratio and total risk-based capital ratio was 10.2% and 14.6%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.



The Company suspended its repurchase of shares through the share repurchase plan in March 2020. There are 95,907 shares available for repurchase under the existing authorization.



The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

Liquidity - The Company maintains a high level of both on-balance-sheet and off-balance-sheet liquidity. At September 30, 2020, on-balance-sheet liquidity consisted of cash and unpledged investment securities of $1.0 billion. Off-balance-sheet liquidity totaled $1.5 billion through the Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve and correspondent bank lines. The Company also has an unused $25 million revolving line of credit and maintains a shelf registration allowing for the issuance of various forms of equity and debt securities. The $63.3 million subordinated debt issuance in the second quarter 2020 also has enhanced the holding company’s liquidity position.

Net Interest Income

Average Balance Sheets

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, excluding incremental accretion* $ 6,112,715 $ 61,516 4.00 % $ 6,032,076 $ 63,869 4.26 % $ 5,178,009 $ 69,193 5.30 % Debt and equity investments* 1,361,515 8,761 2.56 1,361,853 9,220 2.72 1,312,860 9,610 2.90 Short-term investments 295,854 113 0.15 177,267 87 0.20 113,214 572 2.00 Total earning assets 7,770,084 70,390 3.60 7,571,196 73,176 3.89 6,604,083 79,375 4.77 Noninterest-earning assets 571,884 587,008 618,274 Total assets $ 8,341,968 $ 8,158,204 $ 7,222,357 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 1,529,097 $ 255 0.07 % $ 1,487,467 $ 244 0.07 % $ 1,356,328 $ 2,048 0.60 % Money market accounts 1,981,026 1,003 0.20 1,941,874 995 0.21 1,639,603 6,959 1.68 Savings 605,475 45 0.03 590,104 45 0.03 548,109 232 0.17 Certificates of deposit 630,076 2,409 1.52 718,529 3,099 1.73 820,943 3,970 1.92 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,745,674 3,712 0.31 4,737,974 4,383 0.37 4,364,983 13,209 1.20 Subordinated debentures 203,438 2,826 5.53 169,311 2,316 5.50 141,136 1,956 5.50 FHLB advances 250,000 720 1.15 251,231 455 0.73 378,207 2,203 2.31 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 199,308 59 0.12 192,117 57 0.12 155,238 327 0.84 Other borrowings 31,413 116 1.47 32,842 147 1.80 37,817 337 3.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,429,833 7,433 0.54 5,383,475 7,358 0.55 5,077,381 18,032 1.41 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,920,694 1,813,760 1,232,360 Other liabilities 105,945 92,806 68,642 Total liabilities 7,456,472 7,290,041 6,378,383 Shareholders' equity 885,496 868,163 843,974 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,341,968 $ 8,158,204 $ 7,222,357 Core net interest income3 62,957 65,818 61,343 Core net interest margin3 3.22 % 3.50 % 3.69 % Incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans 1,235 719 2,140 Total net interest income $ 64,192 $ 66,537 $ 63,483 Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.53 % 3.81 % * Non-taxable income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. 3 Core net interest income and core NIM are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.

Net interest income for the third quarter decreased $2.5 million to $63.4 million from $65.8 million in the linked quarter, and increased $0.3 million from the prior year period. NIM, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.29% for the third quarter, compared to 3.53% in the linked quarter, and 3.81% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to slightly lower rates on non-PPP loans plus the impact of the low yield on PPP loans. Additionally, loan yields for non-PPP loans declined in the linked quarter due to both LIBOR resets as well as lower rates on new loans and renewing loans which, combined, impacted yields by 20 basis points.

Core net interest income and core NIM noted in the table below exclude incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans.

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Net interest income $ 63,354 $ 65,833 $ 63,368 $ 61,613 $ 63,046 Less: Incremental accretion income2 1,235 719 1,273 576 2,140 Core net interest income3 $ 62,119 $ 65,114 $ 62,095 $ 61,037 $ 60,906 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.29 % 3.53 % 3.79 % 3.68 % 3.81 % Core net interest margin3 (tax equivalent) 3.22 % 3.50 % 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.69 % 2 Represents incremental accretion income on non-core acquired loans which were acquired from the FDIC and previously covered by shared-loss agreements. 3 Core net interest income and core NIM are non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.

NIM decreased 24 basis points from the linked quarter to 3.29% during the current quarter primarily due to a 29 basis point decrease in earning asset yields. The decrease in the earning asset yield was primarily due to a combination of higher average balances on PPP loans (two bps), lower average balances for non-PPP loans (six bps), and an increase in short-term investment balances (five bps), combined with reduced investment (two bps) and loan (14 bps) yields, each as compared to the linked quarter. The full-quarter impact of $63.3 million of subordinated debentures issued during the second quarter negatively impacted NIM by an additional two basis points.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was relatively unchanged from the linked quarter. The Company responded to interest rate trends earlier in the year by reducing the cost of certain managed money market and interest-bearing transaction accounts. Increases in the cost of borrowings were offset by lower balances and rates on brokered and other time deposits.

Loans

The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 C&I $ 1,080,860 $ 1,057,899 $ 1,186,240 $ 1,186,667 $ 1,174,569 CRE investor owned 1,284,351 1,302,235 1,319,316 1,290,258 1,281,332 CRE owner occupied 583,430 599,800 584,491 582,579 566,219 SBA PPP loans 819,100 807,814 — — — Enterprise value lendinga 367,337 382,828 440,764 428,896 417,521 Life insurance premium financinga 517,559 520,705 496,471 472,822 468,051 Residential real estate 321,482 326,697 346,461 366,261 386,174 Construction and land development 450,225 455,686 445,909 428,681 403,590 Tax creditsa 368,908 363,222 354,046 294,210 265,626 Agriculture 190,969 191,093 168,237 139,873 136,249 Other 142,086 132,072 115,582 124,090 128,683 Total Loans $ 6,126,307 $ 6,140,051 $ 5,457,517 $ 5,314,337 $ 5,228,014 Total loan yield 4.08 % 4.31 % 5.06 % 5.08 % 5.47 % Total C&I loans to total loansb 51 % 51 % 45 % 44 % 44 % Variable interest rate loans to total loansb 50 % 51 % 60 % 59 % 60 % Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified among the categories to conform to the current period presentation a Specialized categories may include a mix of C&I, CRE, construction and land development, or other loans. bRatios include the impact of PPP.

Loans totaled $6.1 billion at September 30, 2020, decreasing $13.7 million, or 0.9% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Year-over-year, loans increased $898.3 million, or 17.2% on an annualized basis. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to PPP loans. The largest growth categories, excluding PPP, compared to the linked quarter were C&I, other, and tax credits. New loan originations, excluding PPP, and revolving line advances increased during the quarter from the linked quarter, offset by accelerated loan paydowns. Line draw utilization continues to decline. At September 30, 2020 utilization was 40.1% compared to 40.3% and 49.5% at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

The Company has implemented several loan programs to assist its customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs include consumer and business deferral programs and expanded small business lines of credit.

The following table presents loan modifications currently in a deferral status at the periods presented:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Commercial real estate $ 48,081 $ 404,295 Commercial and industrial 46,041 171,108 Construction real estate 44,243 88,369 Residential real estate 974 21,762 Other 12 134 Total loan modifications $ 139,351 $ 685,668 Percentage of total loans 2 % 11 %

Asset Quality

The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Nonperforming loans $ 39,623 $ 41,473 $ 37,204 $ 26,425 $ 15,569 Other real estate 4,835 4,874 5,072 6,344 8,498 Nonperforming assets $ 44,458 $ 46,347 $ 42,276 $ 32,769 $ 24,067 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.50 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.45 % 0.33 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.01 % 1.80 % 1.69 % 0.81 % 0.85 % Net charge-offs $ 1,027 $ 309 $ 1,183 $ 2,544 $ 1,070

Nonperforming loans decreased $1.9 million to $39.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $41.5 million at June 30, 2020. Activity during the current quarter primarily included additions of $10.5 million, paydowns of $9.7 million, and charge-offs of $2.6 million. The addition of $10.5 million during the quarter was primarily from one $8.7 million hotel loan that went on nonaccrual. Other real estate decreased slightly during the third quarter 2020 due to write-downs and sales of $0.3 million offset by one addition of $0.3 million.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $14.1 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $19.6 million for the linked quarter and $1.8 million for the prior year quarter. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2020 was primarily due an increase in individual reserves and qualitative reserves for certain higher-risk loan portfolios. To the extent that the Company does not recognize charge-offs and economic forecasts improve in future periods, the Company could recognize a reversal of provision for credit losses. Conversely, if economic conditions and the Company’s forecast continue to worsen, the Company could recognize elevated levels of provision for credit losses.

Deposits

The following table presents deposits broken out by type for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 1,929,540 $ 1,965,868 $ 1,354,571 $ 1,327,348 $ 1,295,450 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1,499,756 1,508,535 1,389,603 1,367,444 1,307,855 Money market and savings accounts 2,634,885 2,566,011 2,479,828 2,249,784 2,201,052 Brokered certificates of deposit 65,209 85,414 170,667 215,758 209,754 Other certificates of deposit 546,836 573,752 595,237 610,689 610,269 Total deposit portfolio $ 6,676,226 $ 6,699,580 $ 5,989,906 $ 5,771,023 $ 5,624,380 Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 28.9 % 29.3 % 22.6 % 23.0 % 23.0 %

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $6.7 billion, a decrease of $23.4 million from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.1 billion from September 30, 2019.

Core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding certificates of deposits, were $6.1 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $23.8 million from the linked quarter. Money market and savings accounts increased $68.9 million as compared to the linked quarter while all other accounts declined. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $36.3 million compared to June 30, 2020, and an increase of $634.1 million compared to September 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $47.1 million from the linked quarter and $208.0 million from the prior year quarter. The total cost of deposits was 0.22% for the current quarter compared to 0.27% and 0.94% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Increase (decrease) September 30,

2019 Increase (decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,798 $ 2,616 $ 182 7 % $ 3,246 $ (448 ) (14 )% Wealth management revenue 2,456 2,326 130 6 % 2,661 (205 ) (8 )% Card services revenue 2,498 2,225 273 12 % 2,494 4 — % Tax credit income 748 (221 ) 969 438 % 1,238 (490 ) (40 )% Miscellaneous income 4,129 3,014 1,115 37 % 3,925 204 5 % Total noninterest income $ 12,629 $ 9,960 $ 2,669 27 % $ 13,564 $ (935 ) (7 )%

Total noninterest income for third quarter 2020 was $12.6 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $0.9 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to improved transaction volumes for deposit service charges and card services, increased tax credit income and continued growth in mortgage revenue.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense was $39.5 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $37.9 million for the linked quarter, and $38.2 million for the third quarter 2019. The increase from the linked quarter and prior year quarter was primarily due to merger-related expenses of $1.6 million.

For the third quarter 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 52.0% compared to 50.0% and 49.9% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The Company’s core efficiency ratio4 was 51.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 50.7% for the linked quarter and 51.7% for the prior year quarter.

4 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 20% for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2020, the linked quarter and prior year quarter.

Capital

The following table presents various EFSC capital ratios:

Quarter ended Percent September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.6 % 14.4 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.7 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.6 % 11.4 % 11.0 % 11.4 % 11.2 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.2 % 9.9 % 9.6 % 9.9 % 9.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets5 8.0 % 7.8 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 8.5 % 5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

The Company’s strong earnings profile continues to build total capital even with the elevated level of provision for credit losses in 2020. The growth in the balance sheet due to PPP did not negatively impact the Company’s regulatory capital ratios due to the SBA guarantee. The issuance of subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2020 enhanced total risk-based capital. Capital ratios for the current quarter are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides other financial measures, such as core net interest income, core net interest margin, tangible common equity, core efficiency ratios, ROATCE, PPNR, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, and the tangible common equity ratio, in this release that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures.” Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company considers its core net interest income, core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, ROATCE, PPNR, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, and the tangible common equity ratio, collectively “core performance measures,” presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of non-core acquired loans, which were acquired from the FDIC and previously covered by shared-loss agreements, and the related income and expenses, the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures include contractual interest on non-core acquired loans, but exclude incremental accretion on these loans. Core performance measures also exclude expenses directly related to non-core acquired loans. Core performance measures also exclude certain other income and expense items, such as merger related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company’s capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance and capital strength. The Company’s management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company’s operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) Quarter ended Nine Months ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 63,354 $ 65,833 $ 63,368 $ 61,613 $ 63,046 $ 192,555 $ 177,104 Provision for credit losses 14,080 19,591 22,264 1,341 1,833 55,935 5,031 Noninterest income 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 13,564 35,997 34,758 Noninterest expense 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 38,239 116,109 127,131 Income before income tax expense 22,379 18,290 15,839 36,336 36,538 56,508 79,700 Income tax expense 4,428 3,656 2,971 7,246 7,469 11,055 16,051 Net income $ 17,951 $ 14,634 $ 12,868 $ 29,090 $ 29,069 $ 45,453 $ 63,649 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 1.09 $ 1.08 $ 1.73 $ 2.45 Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.72 % 0.70 % 1.58 % 1.60 % 0.76 % 1.26 % Return on average common equity 8.06 % 6.78 % 5.98 % 13.43 % 13.66 % 6.96 % 11.00 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.94 % 9.28 % 8.22 % 18.54 % 19.08 % 9.51 % 15.16 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.29 % 3.53 % 3.79 % 3.68 % 3.81 % 3.52 % 3.85 % Core net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 3.22 % 3.50 % 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.69 % 3.47 % 3.76 % Efficiency ratio 52.02 % 50.02 % 50.37 % 50.45 % 49.91 % 50.80 % 60.01 % Core efficiency ratio1 51.04 % 50.66 % 51.21 % 50.73 % 51.73 % 50.97 % 52.96 % Total assets $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791 $ 7,346,791 Total average assets 8,341,968 8,158,204 7,363,605 7,322,496 7,222,357 $ 7,956,006 $ 6,749,988 Total deposits 6,676,226 6,699,580 5,989,906 5,771,023 5,624,380 Total average deposits 6,666,368 6,551,734 5,837,717 5,756,292 5,597,343 6,353,087 5,296,257 Period end common shares outstanding 26,210 26,196 26,161 26,543 26,613 Dividends per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 Tangible book value per common share $ 24.80 $ 24.22 $ 23.38 $ 23.76 $ 22.82 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.99 % 7.81 % 8.42 % 8.89 % 8.54 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.6 % 14.4 % 12.8 % 12.9 % 12.7 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended Nine Months ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 INCOME STATEMENTS NET INTEREST INCOME Total interest income $ 70,787 $ 73,191 $ 76,688 $ 77,238 $ 81,078 $ 220,666 $ 227,896 Total interest expense 7,433 7,358 13,320 15,625 18,032 28,111 50,792 Net interest income 63,354 65,833 63,368 61,613 63,046 192,555 177,104 Provision for credit losses 14,080 19,591 22,264 1,341 1,833 55,935 5,031 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,274 46,242 41,104 60,272 61,213 136,620 172,073 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 2,798 2,616 3,143 3,254 3,246 8,557 9,547 Wealth management revenue 2,456 2,326 2,501 2,618 2,661 7,283 7,314 Card services revenue 2,498 2,225 2,247 2,409 2,494 6,970 6,745 Tax credit income 748 (221) 2,036 3,425 1,238 2,563 1,968 Other income 4,129 3,014 3,481 2,712 3,925 10,624 9,184 Total noninterest income 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 13,564 35,997 34,758 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits 22,040 22,389 21,685 20,411 20,845 66,114 60,884 Occupancy 3,408 3,185 3,347 3,461 3,179 9,940 9,004 Merger-related expenses 1,563 — — — 393 1,563 17,969 Other 12,513 12,338 13,641 14,482 13,822 38,492 39,274 Total noninterest expense 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 38,239 116,109 127,131 Income before income tax expense 22,379 18,290 15,839 36,336 36,538 56,508 79,700 Income tax expense 4,428 3,656 2,971 7,246 7,469 11,055 16,051 Net income $ 17,951 $ 14,634 $ 12,868 $ 29,090 $ 29,069 $ 45,453 $ 63,649 Basic earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 1.10 $ 1.09 $ 1.73 $ 2.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 1.09 $ 1.08 $ 1.73 $ 2.45

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 98,816 $ 100,804 $ 98,619 $ 74,769 $ 153,730 Interest-earning deposits 301,773 254,830 88,794 96,217 106,747 Debt and equity investments 1,375,931 1,387,001 1,382,149 1,354,527 1,354,986 Loans held for sale 14,032 16,029 8,430 5,570 6,281 Loans 6,126,307 6,140,051 5,457,517 5,314,337 5,228,014 Less: Allowance for loan losses 123,270 110,270 92,187 43,288 44,555 Total loans, net 6,003,037 6,029,781 5,365,330 5,271,049 5,183,459 Fixed assets, net 56,807 58,231 59,358 60,013 59,216 Goodwill 210,344 210,344 210,344 210,344 211,251 Intangible assets, net 21,820 23,196 24,585 26,076 27,626 Other assets 285,416 277,285 263,034 235,226 243,495 Total assets $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791 $ 7,346,791 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,929,540 $ 1,965,868 $ 1,354,571 $ 1,327,348 $ 1,295,450 Interest-bearing deposits 4,746,686 4,733,712 4,635,335 4,443,675 4,328,930 Total deposits 6,676,226 6,699,580 5,989,906 5,771,023 5,624,380 Subordinated debentures 203,510 203,384 141,336 141,258 141,179 FHLB advances 250,000 250,000 222,000 222,406 461,426 Other borrowings 239,038 227,961 205,918 265,172 199,634 Other liabilities 116,935 108,613 95,047 66,747 74,077 Total liabilities 7,485,709 7,489,538 6,654,207 6,466,606 6,500,696 Shareholders’ equity 882,267 867,963 846,436 867,185 846,095 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791 $ 7,346,791

Average Balance Sheets

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis.

Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, excluding incremental accretion* $ 5,833,368 $ 191,403 4.38 % $ 4,930,635 $ 197,996 5.37 % Debt and equity investments* 1,356,796 27,688 2.73 1,153,632 25,055 2.90 Short-term investments 188,849 500 0.35 108,930 1,722 2.11 Total earning assets 7,379,013 219,591 3.98 6,193,197 224,773 4.85 Noninterest-earning assets 576,993 556,791 Total assets $ 7,956,006 $ 6,749,988 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 1,464,144 $ 1,836 0.17 % $ 1,273,591 $ 5,972 0.63 % Money market accounts 1,911,584 6,738 0.47 1,579,702 20,470 1.73 Savings 579,619 233 0.05 471,024 646 0.18 Certificates of deposit 713,633 9,176 1.72 783,182 11,060 1.89 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,668,980 17,983 0.51 4,107,499 38,148 1.24 Subordinated debentures 171,465 7,061 5.50 135,512 5,562 5.49 FHLB advances 240,596 2,070 1.15 286,267 5,297 2.47 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 197,776 479 0.32 168,740 939 0.74 Other borrowed funds 32,836 518 2.11 31,102 846 3.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,311,653 28,111 0.71 4,729,120 50,792 1.44 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,684,107 1,188,758 Other liabilities 87,302 58,267 Total liabilities 7,083,062 5,976,145 Shareholders' equity 872,944 773,843 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,956,006 $ 6,749,988 Core net interest income1 191,480 173,981 Core net interest margin1 3.47 % 3.76 % Incremental accretion on non-core acquired loans 3,227 4,207 Total net interest income $ 194,707 $ 178,188 Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.85 % * Non-taxable income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $2.2 million and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 3,152,394 $ 3,143,197 $ 2,469,013 $ 2,361,157 $ 2,303,495 Commercial real estate 2,027,886 2,048,444 2,048,357 1,997,321 1,967,888 Construction real estate 474,727 481,221 469,627 457,273 433,486 Residential real estate 321,792 326,992 346,758 366,261 386,173 Other 149,508 140,197 123,762 132,325 136,972 Total loans $ 6,126,307 $ 6,140,051 $ 5,457,517 $ 5,314,337 $ 5,228,014 DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 1,929,540 $ 1,965,868 $ 1,354,571 $ 1,327,348 $ 1,295,450 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1,499,756 1,508,535 1,389,603 1,367,444 1,307,855 Money market and savings accounts 2,634,885 2,566,011 2,479,828 2,249,784 2,201,052 Brokered certificates of deposit 65,209 85,414 170,667 215,758 209,754 Other certificates of deposit 546,836 573,752 595,237 610,689 610,269 Total deposit portfolio $ 6,676,226 $ 6,699,580 $ 5,989,906 $ 5,771,023 $ 5,624,380 AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans $ 6,112,715 $ 6,032,076 $ 5,352,243 $ 5,279,500 $ 5,178,009 Debt and equity investments 1,361,515 1,361,853 1,346,968 1,322,017 1,312,860 Interest-earning assets 7,770,084 7,571,196 6,791,459 6,704,506 6,604,083 Total assets 8,341,968 8,158,204 7,363,605 7,322,496 7,222,357 Deposits 6,666,368 6,551,734 5,837,717 5,756,292 5,597,343 Shareholders’ equity 885,496 868,163 865,035 859,674 843,974 Tangible common equity1 652,663 633,946 629,390 622,502 604,331 YIELDS (tax equivalent) Total loans 4.08 % 4.31 % 5.06 % 5.08 % 5.47 % Debt and equity investments 2.56 2.72 2.90 2.91 2.90 Interest-earning assets 3.67 3.93 4.58 4.60 4.90 Interest-bearing deposits 0.31 0.37 0.88 1.05 1.20 Total deposits 0.22 0.27 0.68 0.81 0.94 Subordinated debentures 5.53 5.50 5.46 5.46 5.50 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 0.74 0.56 1.33 1.57 1.99 Interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 0.55 1.05 1.23 1.41 Net interest margin 3.29 3.53 3.79 3.68 3.81 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 1,027 $ 309 $ 1,183 $ 2,544 $ 1,070 Nonperforming loans 39,623 41,473 37,204 26,425 15,569 Classified assets 84,710 96,678 104,754 85,897 93,984 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.50 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.45 % 0.33 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.01 % 1.80 % 1.69 % 0.81 % 0.85 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 311.1 % 265.9 % 247.8 % 163.8 % 286.2 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.19 % 0.08 % WEALTH MANAGEMENT Trust assets under management $ 1,641,980 $ 1,602,358 $ 1,445,521 $ 1,671,082 $ 1,583,260 Trust assets under administration 2,433,026 2,455,111 2,139,673 2,524,478 2,404,950 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 33.66 $ 33.13 $ 32.36 $ 32.67 $ 31.79 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 24.80 $ 24.22 $ 23.38 $ 23.76 $ 22.82 Market value per share $ 27.27 $ 31.12 $ 27.91 $ 48.21 $ 40.75 Period end common shares outstanding 26,210 26,196 26,161 26,543 26,613 Average basic common shares 26,217 26,180 26,473 26,540 26,778 Average diluted common shares 26,228 26,195 26,539 26,668 26,868 CAPITAL Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.6 % 14.4 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.7 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.6 % 11.4 % 11.0 % 11.4 % 11.2 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.2 % 9.9 % 9.6 % 9.9 % 9.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.0 % 7.8 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 8.5 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter ended Nine Months ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 CORE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Net interest income $ 63,354 $ 65,833 $ 63,368 $ 61,613 $ 63,046 $ 192,555 $ 177,104 Less: Incremental accretion income 1,235 719 1,273 576 2,140 3,227 4,207 Core net interest income 62,119 65,114 62,095 61,037 60,906 189,328 172,897 Total noninterest income 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 13,564 35,997 34,758 Less: Other income from non-core acquired assets — — — 4 1,001 — 1,368 Less: Gain on sale of investment securities 417 — 4 (94) 337 421 337 Less: Other non-core income — 265 — — — 265 266 Core noninterest income 12,212 9,695 13,404 14,508 12,226 35,311 32,787 Total core revenue 74,331 74,809 75,499 75,545 73,132 224,639 205,684 Total noninterest expense 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 38,239 116,109 127,131 Less: Other expenses related to non-core acquired loans 25 12 12 33 18 49 224 Less: Merger-related expenses 1,563 — — — 393 1,563 17,969 Core noninterest expense 37,936 37,900 38,661 38,321 37,828 114,497 108,938 Core efficiency ratio 51.04 % 50.66 % 51.21 % 50.73 % 51.73 % 50.97 % 52.96 % NET INTEREST MARGIN TO CORE NET INTEREST MARGIN (TAX EQUIVALENT) Net interest income $ 64,192 $ 66,537 $ 63,978 $ 62,141 $ 63,483 $ 194,707 $ 178,188 Less: Incremental accretion income 1,235 719 1,273 576 2,140 3,227 4,207 Core net interest income $ 62,957 $ 65,818 $ 62,705 $ 61,565 $ 61,343 $ 191,480 $ 173,981 Average earning assets $ 7,770,084 $ 7,571,196 $ 6,791,459 $ 6,704,506 $ 6,604,083 $ 7,379,012 $ 6,193,197 Reported net interest margin 3.29 % 3.53 % 3.79 % 3.68 % 3.81 % 3.52 % 3.85 % Core net interest margin 3.22 % 3.50 % 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.69 % 3.47 % 3.76 %

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Shareholders’ equity $ 882,267 $ 867,963 $ 846,436 $ 867,185 $ 846,095 Less: Goodwill 210,344 210,344 210,344 210,344 211,251 Less: Intangible assets 21,820 23,196 24,585 26,076 27,626 Tangible common equity $ 650,103 $ 634,423 $ 611,507 $ 630,765 $ 607,218 Total assets $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791 $ 7,346,791 Less: Goodwill 210,344 210,344 210,344 210,344 211,251 Less: Intangible assets 21,820 23,196 24,585 26,076 27,626 Tangible assets $ 8,135,812 $ 8,123,961 $ 7,265,714 $ 7,097,371 $ 7,107,914 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.99 % 7.81 % 8.42 % 8.89 % 8.54 %

Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Average shareholder’s equity $ 885,496 $ 868,163 $ 843,974 Less average goodwill 210,344 210,344 211,251 Less average intangible assets 22,489 23,873 28,392 Average tangible common equity $ 652,663 $ 633,946 $ 604,331

Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 CALCULATION OF PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE Net interest income $ 63,354 $ 65,833 $ 63,368 $ 61,613 $ 63,046 Noninterest income 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 13,564 Less: Noninterest expense 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 38,239 Merger-related expenses 1,563 — — — 393 PPNR (excluding merger-related expenses) $ 38,022 $ 37,881 $ 38,103 $ 37,677 $ 38,764