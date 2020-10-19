ORIC Pharmaceuticals Expands Precision Oncology Pipeline with Exclusive License to Brain Penetrant EGFR/HER2 Exon 20 Inhibitor Program

ORIC to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Voronoi, Inc., an innovative drug discovery company dedicated to advancing novel therapeutics. ORIC secured exclusive rights worldwide excluding the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (the ORIC Territory) for the development and commercialization of ORIC-114, a brain penetrant, orally bioavailable, irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations. ORIC expects to initiate a global Phase 1/2 tumor-agnostic trial in genetically defined cancers during the second half of 2021.

“ORIC-114 is well aligned with our mission of overcoming cancer resistance by leveraging our expertise in precision oncology and key tumor dependencies, and it puts us in position for three INDs or equivalents next year,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer of ORIC. “ORIC-114 fits with our team’s success in developing therapies for tumor-agnostic mutations, including in patients with brain metastases, and will leverage our team’s prior experience in the pioneering development of entrectinib for genetically defined cancers. We believe Voronoi’s highly selective and brain penetrant inhibitors targeting exon 20 insertion mutations may address an area of significant unmet medical need for which no FDA-approved therapies exist today.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ORIC to further develop our potential best-in-class EGFR/HER2 exon 20 inhibitor program,” said Daekwon Kim, chief executive officer of Voronoi. “With ORIC’s focus on developing targeted cancer therapies and their team’s prior experience in leading efforts for multiple global regulatory approvals for mutant NSCLC and tumor-agnostic indications, ORIC is an ideal partner to further the development of this program.”