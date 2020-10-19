Asure Software Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 will be released after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.



Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO Jay Powers will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.