 

Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be hosted by Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Busch, Chief Financial Officer Robert Kiernan, and Chief Investment Officer Alfonzo Leon.

Webcast Information

Participants may access the call via live webcast by visiting the investor information section of the Company's website at http://investors.globalmedicalreit.com. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

Conference Call

For those unable to access the webcast, participants from within the U.S. should dial 1-877-705-6003, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 1-201-493-6725.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020, through midnight Eastern Time on November 19, 2020. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13710770. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

