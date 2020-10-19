Sterling Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 28

Sterling Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss its financial results.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) announced today that it will issue its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access: U.S. callers: (833) 535-2201; International callers: (412) 902-6744

Telephone Replay (available through November 12, 2020): (877) 344-7529; conference ID: 10149356

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

