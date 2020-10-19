 

Quidel to Hold Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on October 29th, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will report third fiscal quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

Investors may either join the live call by telephone, or via webcast:

  • To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial 833-968-2118, or from outside the U.S., dial 778-560-2849, and either request the “Quidel Q3 2020 Earnings Call” when prompted by the conference call operator, or dial conference ID 688-9542.
  • To join the live webcast, participants may click the following link directly: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2625296/E75E2243C47118925001E5956E2A2D04, or access the event via the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com).

The website replay will be available for 1 year. The telephone replay will be available for 14 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on October 29th, 2020 by dialing 800-585-8367 from the U.S., or by dialing 416-621-4642 for international callers, and entering pass code 688-9542.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia, QuickVue, D3 Direct Detection, Thyretain, Triage and InflammaDry leading brand names, as well as under the Solana, AmpliVue and Lyra molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio, and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.

