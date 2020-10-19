Marinus Pharmaceuticals Participates in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that company management will participate in a Truist Virtual Fireside Chat, the Guggenheim Virtual Conference: 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference over the next few weeks.

Truist Virtual Fireside Chat

Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time

Fireside chat with Joon Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Equity Analyst and Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer, Ed Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Joseph Hulihan, Chief Medical Officer

For registration and webcast details, see: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=6debe4f7&confId=2502 ...

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - Idea Forum | 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day

Monday, November 16, 2020

One-on-one meetings with Marinus executives

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Fireside chat with Andrew Tsai, Equity Analyst and Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer, Ed Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Joseph Hulihan, Chief Medical Officer

One-on-one meetings with Marinus executives; for registration and webcast details, see: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/mrns/1869600

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

