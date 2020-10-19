 

River Oaks Treatment Center Taps Former Political Campaign Director as Director of Community Affairs

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment in Florida and American Addiction Centers facility, has welcomed Audrey Jackson as the facility’s director of community affairs.

For more than 10 years, Jackson honed her political acumen in her home state of Virginia. Some of her previous positions include acting as legislative director and campaign manager for a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and the legislative and government affairs director/Central Virginia field director for the office of former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. Because of her extensive experience, she was sought after as a fundraising, community engagement and political consultant for a number of entities, including Senate campaigns, Attorney General campaigns and other state and local efforts.

“I’ve often been involved in mental health and substance abuse issues from the public policy arena, and after losing a dear friend who struggled with these conditions, it opened my eyes to the great sadness of this illness that’s often hidden until it’s too late,” said Jackson. “This position allows me to merge my abilities and drive to promote wellbeing for everyone.”

As director of community affairs, Jackson plans to immerse herself into the community and increase the visibility of the facility among law enforcement, business leaders, community officials, city and state organizations, and other associations.

“Audrey has a stellar background with a proven record of success and I’m pleased to have someone of her caliber on our team,” said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks Treatment Center. “In the short time that she’s been with us, she has already proven to be instrumental to our operations and I’m greatly looking forward to her future accomplishments.”

Despite her short tenure with River Oaks, she has already fostered relationships with organizations throughout the greater Tampa Bay area.

“Those in the community that I’ve worked with so far have been so welcoming, and it’s clear that Tampa Bay understands the need for quality substance use treatment,” said Jackson. “I look forward to continue working with other community groups, business associations and veterans groups in the coming months. No industry or sector is exempt from the illness of addiction and I want the community to know that we’re here to help when needed.”

About River Oaks Treatment Center
River Oaks Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at RiverOaksTreatment.com.

Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Sr. Public Relations Specialist
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com
Office: 615-727-8392
Cell: 615-335-0893


