John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 1st Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 operating results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). First quarter fiscal 2021 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 6069596.