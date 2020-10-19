DZS Inc. Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Monday, November 2, 2020

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or the "Company" or “DZS”), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, will conduct a conference call on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://investor-dzsi.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 10, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 6457133

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises. A pioneer in disaggregated platforms, SDN, and virtualization, service providers and enterprises look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance. Over 1,000 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 100 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.

Contacts

DZS

Ted Moreau

Vice President Investor Relations

E: ir@dzsi.com