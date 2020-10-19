Tribune Publishing Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4, 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its business and financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) on November 4, 2020. The conference call may be accessed via Tribune Publishing’s Investor Relations website at investor.tribpub.com or by dialing 844.494.0195 (508.637.5599 for international callers) and entering conference ID 9449596. A replay of the webcast will also be available for one year on the Tribune Publishing website. To access the replay via telephone, dial 855.859.2056 (404.537.3406 for international callers), and enter conference ID 9449596.

