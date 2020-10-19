 

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Janytra Brooks as New Chief Human Resources Officer; Member of Executive Team

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) announced today that Janytra Brooks has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is the multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island and their subsidiaries - Eastern Funding and Macrolease. She succeeds Sandra Jenkins who retired from the role on October 1, 2020. In her new position, Brooks will oversee the overall development and execution of human resources operations that support the strategic direction of the Company and its subsidiaries. Her responsibilities include, talent management, compensation, succession planning, organizational and performance management, change management, and training and development. 

“We are pleased to promote Janytra to be Brookline Bancorp’s new Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Paul Perrault, President & CEO of Brookline Bancorp. “The talented team we have assembled across our banks and subsidiaries distinguishes us in the banking world. Janytra has been a leader on our Employment Team, a strong collaborator and strategic thinker. We look forward to her contributions on the Executive Team.”

Prior to joining the Company in 2018, Brooks’ more than 15-year career in Human Resources spans a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology and gaming.  She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Hartford, and a certification in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from Cornell University. She is also certified by the Society of Human Resources Management. Brooks is a resident of Waltham, MA.

About Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $9.1 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, and www.bankri.com.

