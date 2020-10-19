Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $167 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $214 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $57 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “Despite the headwinds of a challenging interest rate and credit environment, we are pleased with many aspects of the Bank’s third quarter performance. We’re particularly pleased by the resilience demonstrated by our customers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 9% of our borrowers availed themselves of loan modifications or short-term deferrals earlier this year, with 88% of deferred loans having completed the deferral period before August 1. At quarter-end, a mere 1.0% of those loans were delinquent 30 days or more, with an additional 0.2% having been charged off. Additionally, annualized net charge-offs for the entire loan portfolio were a very manageable 0.38%.”