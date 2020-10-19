UDR Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today the release of the Company’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility (“CR”) Report, which can be accessed on the Company’s redesigned Corporate Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) website at https://www.udr.com/corporate-responsibility/. The report and website summarize the Company’s ESG achievements in 2019, show the Company’s progress towards its CR goals, outline its targets for further improvement during the next 3-5 years, introduce new ESG targets, and highlight the Company’s culture as well as support for associates and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that ESG and being a good corporate citizen is important, which is why we remain committed to consistently driving new ESG-related initiatives and further improving the transparency of our disclosures,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and CEO. “ESG influences and contributes to our day-to-day and long-term growth and risk mitigation strategies, both of which benefit our stakeholders in tangible ways such as better net operating income and cash flow growth, as well as intangible ways such as being part of a company that promotes strong corporate citizenry. Our innovative, adaptive culture, which is enabled by our diverse, dedicated group of Associates, continues to enhance UDR’s business and our commitment to ESG. Our work continues in 2020, and we look forward to reporting further progress on our initiatives.”