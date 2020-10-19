BELLUS Health Announces the Launch of a Public Offering of Common Shares in Canada and the United States

BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU), announced today the filing of a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 17, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed public offering of its common shares (the “Offering”). The Supplement was filed with each of the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada. The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10, as it may be amended from time to time, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund research and development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes, as set out in the Supplement.

The Company also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of common shares offered in the Offering. The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions including approval from the TSX. For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company intends to rely on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq.