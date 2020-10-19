ELS Reports Third Quarter Results

All Common Stock and OP Units as well as per share results reflect the two for one stock split that was completed on October 15, 2019. Additionally, all per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total revenues increased $13.8 million, or 5.1 percent, to $285.0 million compared to $271.2 million for the same period in 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income available for Common Stockholders decreased $13.9 million, or $0.07 per Common Share, to $50.6 million, or $0.28 per Common Share, compared to $64.5 million, or $0.35 per Common Share, for the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total revenues increased $41.0 million, or 5.3 percent, to $819.6 million compared to $778.6 million for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income available for Common Stockholders decreased $60.6 million, or $0.34 per Common Share, to $163.6 million, or $0.90 per Common Share, compared to $224.2 million, or $1.24 per Common Share, for the same period in 2019. The financial results for 2019 included a gain of $52.5 million on the sale of five all-age MH communities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders decreased $12.8 million, or $0.06 per Common Share, to $95.8 million, or $0.50 per Common Share, compared to $108.6 million, or $0.56 per Common Share, for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders decreased $8.8 million, or $0.05 per Common Share, to $297.6 million, or $1.55 per Common Share, compared to $306.4 million, or $1.60 per Common Share, for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $2.8 million, or $0.02 per Common Share, to $105.5 million, or $0.55 per Common Share, compared to $102.7 million, or $0.53 per Common Share, for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $7.5 million, or $0.03 per Common Share, to $309.8 million, or $1.61 per Common Share, compared to $302.3 million, or $1.58 per Common Share, for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $16.7 million to $272.9 million compared to $256.2 million for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $41.7 million to $789.5 million compared to $747.8 million for the same period in 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $5.3 million to $150.6 million compared to $145.3 million for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $19.5 million to $453.9 million compared to $434.4 million for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 4.9 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 1.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 3.7 percent and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 2.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Business Updates

Page 1 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provides an operations update.

Balance Sheet Activity

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we closed on a financing transaction with Fannie Mae generating gross proceeds of $386.9 million. The loan is secured by ten manufactured home ("MH") communities and consists of two tranches with a weighted average interest rate of 2.55% per annum and a weighted average maturity of 13.4 years. The net proceeds from the transaction were primarily used to repay our $200.0 million unsecured term loan scheduled to mature in 2023 and secured loans scheduled to mature in 2021. We incurred early debt retirement costs of $9.7 million related to these financing transactions.

Investment Activity

In October 2020, we completed the acquisition of Marina Dunes RV Park, an 89-site RV community located in Marina, California, and we completed the acquisition of Acorn Campground, a 323-site RV community in Green Creek, New Jersey. The total aggregate purchase price for these properties was $36.0 million, which was funded with available cash.

In October 2020, we also completed the acquisitions of two development properties, The Resort at Tranquility Lake, a planned 500-site RV community located in Cape Coral, Florida and Bayport, a planned 900-site RV community located in Jamaica, Virginia, for a total aggregate purchase price of $16.3 million. These acquisitions were funded with available cash.

As part of our strategy to expand owned communities with additional developed sites, in September and October 2020, we completed the acquisitions of five parcels of land adjacent to four of our properties for a total aggregate purchase price of $6.4 million, which was funded with available cash.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);

our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;

our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;

our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;

our assumptions and guidance concerning 2021Core MH and Core RV annual rate growth;

our ability to manage counterparty risk;

our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;

in the age-qualified properties, home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential home buyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;

results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-built single-family housing;

impact of government intervention to stabilize site-built single-family housing and not manufactured housing;

effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;

the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;

unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;

our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;

the effect of interest rates;

the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors', data management systems;

the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;

the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and

other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, these forward-looking statements and our preliminary guidance on Core MH and Core RV annual rate growth are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers, and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses, and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations Update

All properties continue to be open subject to state and local guidelines. Some of the amenities at certain properties remain closed at this time due to state and local guidelines. All RV properties continue to be open to transient customers.



Hurricanes Hanna and Isaias made landfall during the third quarter of 2020 and impacted some of our communities in Texas, North Carolina, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The affected properties resumed operations shortly after the storms passed. Our current aggregate property damage estimate is approximately $9.0 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we recorded expenses of $2.8 million with offsetting insurance recovery revenue of $2.3 million.

Preliminary 2021 rent rate growth assumptions

By October month-end we will have sent 2021 rent increase notices to 48% of our MH residents. The average rent increase of these notices support our preliminary expectations for 2021 Core MH rate growth of 4.0%.(1)



We have set RV annual rates for the 2021 season for 90% of our annual sites. These rates support our preliminary expectations for 2021 Core RV annual rate growth of 4.0%. (1)

______________________

1. Actual results may differ. See Forward Looking Statements for risks that may impact our actual results.

Financial Highlights (In millions, except Common Stock and OP Units outstanding and per share data (adjusted for stock split), unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sept 30,

2019 Operating Information Total revenues $ 285.0 $ 254.1 $ 280.5 $ 258.6 $ 271.2 Net income $ 53.5 $ 48.9 $ 70.7 $ 58.1 $ 68.2 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 50.6 $ 46.2 $ 66.9 $ 55.0 $ 64.5 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 129.7 $ 116.2 $ 138.2 $ 124.5 $ 127.0 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 95.8 $ 89.5 $ 112.3 $ 99.5 $ 108.6 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 105.5 $ 90.9 $ 113.3 $ 99.5 $ 102.7 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 90.0 $ 75.6 $ 101.8 $ 84.6 $ 88.4 Common Stock and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data Common Stock and OP Units, end of the period 192,704 192,636 192,627 192,581 192,574 Weighted average Common Stock and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 192,537 192,542 192,564 192,458 192,400 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.56 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.53 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.3425 $ 0.3425 $ 0.3425 $ 0.3063 $ 0.3063 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 4,260 $ 4,268 $ 4,212 $ 4,151 $ 4,137 Total liabilities $ 2,961 $ 2,961 $ 2,892 $ 2,829 $ 2,818 Market Capitalization Total debt (4) $ 2,529 $ 2,522 $ 2,486 $ 2,432 $ 2,406 Total market capitalization (5) $ 14,342 $ 14,558 $ 13,558 $ 15,988 $ 15,270 Ratios Total debt / total market capitalization 17.6 % 17.3 % 18.3 % 15.2 % 15.8 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.8 4.9 Interest coverage (7) 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.8 Fixed charges(8) 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.8 4.7

______________________

1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Other Terms at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre. 2. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $28.3 million as of September 30, 2020. 5. See page 15 for the calculation of market capitalization as of September 30, 2020. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Other Terms at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 1,531,313 $ 1,525,407 Land improvements 3,434,393 3,336,070 Buildings and other depreciable property 905,679 881,572 5,871,385 5,743,049 Accumulated depreciation (1,886,768 ) (1,776,224 ) Net investment in real estate 3,984,617 3,966,825 Cash and restricted cash 114,218 28,860 Notes receivable, net 36,230 37,558 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 19,933 20,074 Deferred commission expense 42,220 41,149 Other assets, net 63,195 56,809 Total Assets $ 4,260,413 $ 4,151,275 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,450,783 $ 2,049,509 Term loan, net — 198,949 Unsecured line of credit 50,000 160,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 148,034 124,665 Deferred revenue – upfront payments from membership upgrade sales 136,194 126,814 Deferred revenue – annual membership subscriptions 12,035 10,599 Accrued interest payable 8,055 8,639 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 90,219 91,234 Distributions payable 66,001 58,978 Total Liabilities 2,961,321 2,829,387 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 and 400,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 182,222,007 and 182,089,595 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,812 1,812 Paid-in capital 1,408,253 1,402,696 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (181,754 ) (154,318 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — (380 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,228,311 1,249,810 Non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 70,781 72,078 Total Equity 1,299,092 1,321,888 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,260,413 $ 4,151,275

Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental income $ 238,869 $ 225,116 $ 696,178 $ 660,689 Annual membership subscriptions 13,442 13,150 39,476 38,052 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 6,631 5,730 16,522 14,609 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (4,171 ) (3,530 ) (9,379 ) (8,213 ) Other income 12,268 11,263 33,007 31,898 Gross revenues from home sales 13,070 8,438 33,245 22,738 Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net 1,648 2,133 2,011 4,564 Interest income 1,801 1,831 5,399 5,385 Income from other investments, net 1,428 7,029 3,093 8,894 Total revenues 284,986 271,160 819,552 778,616 Expenses: Property operating and maintenance 99,566 90,765 268,465 253,581 Real estate taxes 15,981 15,166 49,490 45,596 Sales and marketing, gross 5,054 4,063 13,308 11,686 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (630 ) (313 ) (1,327 ) (893 ) Property management 14,527 14,605 44,344 42,675 Depreciation and amortization 38,581 37,032 115,937 112,785 Cost of home sales 12,866 8,434 33,627 23,230 Home selling expenses 1,241 1,033 3,535 3,218 General and administrative 9,692 8,710 31,156 27,844 Other expenses 658 1,460 1,885 2,427 Early debt retirement 9,732 — 10,786 1,491 Interest and related amortization 25,218 25,547 77,540 77,964 Total expenses 232,486 206,502 648,746 601,604 Gain on sale of real estate, net — — — 52,507 Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 52,500 64,658 170,806 229,519 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 968 3,518 2,239 8,277 Consolidated net income 53,468 68,176 173,045 237,796 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units (2,908 ) (3,715 ) (9,415 ) (13,617 ) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends — — (8 ) (8 ) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 50,560 $ 64,461 $ 163,622 $ 224,171

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT’s operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 8 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 17 - 19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - 2020 Core (1) $ 146.5 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - Non-Core (1) 4.1 Property management and general and administrative (24.2 ) Other income and expenses 4.3 Interest and related amortization (25.2 ) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) 105.5 Early debt retirement (9.7 ) FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 95.8 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.50 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.55 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 105.5 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (15.5 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 90.0 Weighted average Common Stock and OP Units - Fully Diluted 192.5

______________________

1. See page 10 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. See page 11 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. 2. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 50,560 $ 64,461 $ 163,622 $ 224,171 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 2,908 3,715 9,415 13,617 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 4,171 3,530 9,379 8,213 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (630 ) (313 ) (1,327 ) (893 ) Depreciation and amortization 38,581 37,032 115,937 112,785 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 183 174 544 1,047 Gain on sale of real estate, net — — — (52,507 ) FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 95,773 108,599 297,570 306,433 Early debt retirement 9,732 — 10,786 2,085 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather event (1) — (5,856 ) — (6,205 ) COVID-19 expenses (2) — — 1,446 — Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 105,505 102,743 309,802 302,313 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (15,481 ) (14,357 ) (42,277 ) (37,270 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 90,024 $ 88,386 $ 267,525 $ 265,043 Net income available per Common Share - Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.90 $ 1.24 Net income available per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.90 $ 1.24 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.57 $ 1.55 $ 1.60 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 1.55 $ 1.60 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 1.61 $ 1.58 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 1.61 $ 1.58 Average Common Stock - Basic 181,869 181,649 181,811 180,515 Average Common Stock and OP Units - Basic 192,351 192,145 192,296 191,599 Average Common Stock and OP Units - Fully Diluted 192,537 192,400 192,548 191,840

______________________

1. Represents insurance recovery revenue from reimbursement for capital expenditures related to Hurricane Irma. 2. Includes expenses incurred related to the development and implementation of Center of Disease Control ("CDC") and public health guidelines for social distancing and enhanced cleaning, property employee appreciation bonuses and emergency time-off pay. These COVID-19 expenses are considered incremental to our normal operations and are nonrecurring. As such, they have been excluded from the calculation of Normalized FFO. 3. Net income per fully diluted Common Share is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 MH base rental income (2) (3) $ 143.5 $ 137.6 $ 427.5 $ 409.1 Rental home income (3) 4.2 3.8 12.2 11.0 RV and marina base rental income (3) (4) 79.0 71.7 220.1 204.8 Annual membership subscriptions 13.4 13.1 39.5 38.0 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 6.6 5.7 16.5 14.6 Utility and other income (3) (5) 26.2 24.3 73.7 70.3 Property operating revenues 272.9 256.2 789.5 747.8 Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (3) (6) 115.5 105.3 318.0 297.7 Rental home operating and maintenance 1.7 1.6 4.3 4.1 Sales and marketing, gross 5.1 4.0 13.3 11.6 Property operating expenses 122.3 110.9 335.6 313.4 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) (6) $ 150.6 $ 145.3 $ 453.9 $ 434.4 Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,372 72,008 72,328 72,121 Occupied sites 68,712 68,352 68,607 68,419 Occupancy % 94.9 % 94.9 % 94.9 % 94.9 % Monthly base rent per site $ 696 $ 671 $ 692 $ 664 RV and marina base rental income: Annual $ 48.2 $ 42.6 $ 142.6 $ 122.4 Seasonal 5.2 5.4 32.9 32.2 Transient 25.6 23.7 44.6 50.2 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 79.0 $ 71.7 $ 220.1 $ 204.8

______________________

1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. See the manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table. 3. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. 4. See RV and marina base rental income detail included below within this table. 5. Utility and other income includes $2.3 million of insurance recovery revenue for Hurricane Hanna and Hurricane Isaias for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. 6. Includes debris removal and cleanup costs of approximately $2.8 million related to Hurricane Hanna and Hurricane Isaias for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Results for the quarter include an increase compared to prior year in utility expense, including distribution system infrastructure repairs, of approximately $2.9 million. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $1.0 million related to the development and implementation of CDC and public health guidelines for social distancing and enhanced cleaning, property employee appreciation bonuses and emergency time-off pay for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. These COVID-19 expenses are considered incremental to our normal operations and are nonrecurring.

Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change (2) 2020 2019 Change (2) MH base rental income (3) $ 143.5 $ 137.6 4.3 % $ 427.4 $ 408.7 4.6 % Rental home income 4.2 3.8 9.0 % 12.2 10.9 11.7 % RV base rental income (4) 72.3 68.8 5.2 % 202.3 200.5 0.9 % Annual membership subscriptions 13.4 13.2 2.0 % 39.4 38.1 3.7 % Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 6.6 5.7 15.7 % 16.5 14.6 13.1 % Utility and other income (5) 25.5 23.9 6.5 % 72.2 69.8 3.3 % Property operating revenues 265.5 253.0 4.9 % 770.0 742.6 3.7 % Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (6) (7) 112.2 103.4 8.5 % 308.5 294.7 4.7 % Rental home operating and maintenance 1.7 1.6 6.7 % 4.3 4.1 5.3 % Sales and marketing, gross 5.1 4.1 24.5 % 13.3 11.7 13.9 % Property operating expenses 119.0 109.1 9.1 % 326.1 310.5 5.0 % Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) (7) $ 146.5 $ 143.9 1.8 % $ 443.9 $ 432.1 2.7 % Occupied sites (8) 68,772 68,442 Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,097 71,875 72,054 71,816 Occupied sites 68,690 68,352 68,592 68,266 Occupancy % 95.3 % 95.1 % 95.2 % 95.1 % Monthly base rent per site $ 696 $ 671 $ 692 $ 665 Core RV base rental income: Annual $ 42.8 $ 40.8 5.2 % $ 126.7 $ 119.8 5.8 % Seasonal 5.1 5.3 (4.5)% 32.8 32.1 2.3 % Transient 24.4 22.7 7.3 % 42.8 48.6 (12.2)% Total RV base rental income $ 72.3 $ 68.8 5.2 % $ 202.3 $ 200.5 0.9 %

______________________

1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrades sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. See Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages included below within this table. 4. See Core RV base rental income detail included below within this table. 5. Utility and other income includes $2.3 million of insurance recovery revenue for Hurricane Hanna and Hurricane Isaias for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. 6. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 7. Includes debris removal and cleanup costs of $2.8 million related to Hurricane Hanna and Hurricane Isaias for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Results for the quarter include an increase compared to prior year in utility expense, including distribution system infrastructure repairs, of approximately $2.9 million. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $1.0 million related to expenses incurred related to the development and implementation of CDC and public health guidelines for social distancing and enhanced cleaning, property employee appreciation bonuses and emergency time-off pay for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. These COVID-19 expenses are considered incremental to our normal operations and are nonrecurring. 8. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period. Occupied sites have increased by 196 from 68,576 at December 31, 2019.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 MH base rental income $ — $ 0.1 Rental home income — — RV and marina base rental income 6.7 17.9 Utility and other income 0.7 1.6 Property operating revenues 7.4 19.6 Property operating expenses (2) 3.3 9.6 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 4.1 $ 10.0

______________________

1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Income from Rental Home Operations (In millions, except occupied rentals, unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Manufactured homes: Rental operations revenues (1) $ 12.0 $ 11.7 $ 35.7 $ 34.3 Rental operations expense 1.7 1.6 4.3 4.1 Income from rental operations 10.3 10.1 31.4 30.2 Depreciation on rental homes (2) 2.7 2.8 8.2 7.8 Income from rental operations, net of depreciation $ 7.6 $ 7.3 $ 23.2 $ 22.4 Occupied rentals: (3) New 3,314 3,079 Used 588 914 Total occupied rental sites 3,902 3,993 As of September 30, 2020 As of September 30, 2019 Cost basis in rental homes: (4) Gross Net of

Depreciation Gross Net of

Depreciation New $ 232.0 $ 193.1 $ 220.7 $ 195.6 Used 16.7 7.2 23.5 10.4 Total rental homes $ 248.7 $ 200.3 $ 244.2 $ 206.0

______________________

1. For the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, approximately $7.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, approximately $23.5 million and $23.4 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. The remainder of the rental operations revenue is included in Rental home income for the quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 in the Core Income from Property Operations on page 10. 2. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Income Statements on page 5. 3. Occupied rentals as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. Included in the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were 286 and 294 homes rented through our ECHO joint venture, respectively. As of September 30, 2020 and 2019, the rental home investment associated with our ECHO joint venture totaled approximately $11.3 million and $10.7 million, respectively. 4. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio. New home cost basis does not include the costs associated with our ECHO joint venture. As of September 30, 2020 and 2019, our investment in the ECHO joint venture was approximately $17.2 million and $16.7 million, respectively.

Total Sites and Home Sales (In thousands, except sites and home sale volumes, unaudited) Summary of Total Sites as of September 30, 2020 Sites (1) MH sites 72,500 RV sites: Annual 29,900 Seasonal 10,200 Transient 14,100 Marina slips 2,300 Membership (2) 24,600 Joint Ventures (3) 3,600 Total (4) 157,300

Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total New Home Sales Volume (5) 183 128 471 336 New Home Sales Volume - ECHO joint venture 15 19 38 50 New Home Sales Gross Revenues (5) $ 11,929 $ 6,864 $ 28,863 $ 17,492 Total Used Home Sales Volume 120 198 450 627 Used Home Sales Gross Revenues $ 1,141 $ 1,574 $ 4,382 $ 5,246 Brokered Home Resales Volume 167 270 454 675 Brokered Home Resale Revenues, net $ 245 $ 420 $ 684 $ 1,077

______________________

1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 117,900 members. Includes approximately 6,000 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,900 annual Sites, 500 seasonal Sites, and 200 transient Sites. 4. Total does not foot due to rounding. 5. Total new home sales volume includes home sales from our ECHO joint venture. New home sales gross revenues does not include the revenues associated with our ECHO joint venture.

Memberships - Select Data (Unaudited) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q3

YTD (1) Member Count (2) 104,728 106,456 111,094 115,680 117,915 Thousand Trails Camping Pass (TTC) Origination 29,576 31,618 37,528 41,484 34,433 TTC Sales 12,856 14,128 17,194 19,267 16,390 RV Dealer TTC Activations 16,720 17,490 20,334 22,217 18,043 Number of annuals (3) 5,756 5,843 5,888 5,938 6,007 Number of upgrade sales (4) 2,477 2,514 2,500 2,919 2,595 (In thousands, unaudited) Annual membership subscriptions $ 45,036 $ 45,798 $ 47,778 $ 51,015 $ 39,476 RV base rental income from annuals $ 15,413 $ 16,841 $ 18,363 $ 19,634 $ 15,334 RV base rental income from seasonals/transients $ 17,344 $ 18,231 $ 19,840 $ 20,181 $ 14,268 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 12,312 $ 14,130 $ 15,191 $ 19,111 $ 16,522 Utility and other income $ 2,442 $ 2,254 $ 2,410 $ 2,422 $ 1,773

______________________

1. Activity through September 30, 2020. 2. Members have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 3. Members who rent a specific site for an entire year in connection with their membership subscriptions. 4. Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment.

Market Capitalization (In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited) Capital Structure as of September 30, 2020 Total

Common

Stock/Units % of Total

Common

Stock/Units Total % of Total % of Total

Market

Capitalization Secured Debt $ 2,479 98.0 % Unsecured Debt 50 2.0 % Total Debt (1) $ 2,529 100.0 % 17.6 % Common Stock 182,222,007 94.6 % OP Units 10,481,994 5.4 % Total Common Stock and OP Units 192,704,001 100.0 % Common Stock price at September 30, 2020 $ 61.30 Fair Value of Common Stock and OP Units $ 11,813 100.0 % Total Equity $ 11,813 100.0 % 82.4 % Total Market Capitalization $ 14,342 100.0 %

______________________

1. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $28.3 million

Debt Maturity Schedule Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2020 (In thousands, unaudited) Year Secured

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate Unsecured

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate Total Debt % of Total

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate 2020 $ — — % $ — — % $ — — % — % 2021 — — % — — % — — % — % 2022 142,646 4.62 % — — % 142,646 5.76 % 4.62 % 2023 100,400 5.01 % — — % 100,400 4.05 % 5.01 % 2024 10,488 5.49 % — — % 10,488 0.42 % 5.49 % 2025 99,045 3.45 % — — % 99,045 4.00 % 3.45 % 2026 — — % — — % — — % — % 2027 — — % — — % — — % — % 2028 218,247 4.19 % — — % 218,247 8.81 % 4.19 % 2029 — — % — — % — — % — % Thereafter 1,907,485 3.54 % — — % 1,907,485 76.97 % 3.54 % Total $ 2,478,311 3.72 % $ — — % $ 2,478,311 100.0 % 3.72 % Unsecured Line of Credit (1) — 50,000 50,000 Note Premiums 755 — 755 Total Debt 2,479,066 50,000 2,529,066 Deferred Financing Costs (28,283) — (28,283) Total Debt, net $ 2,450,783 $ 50,000 $ 2,500,783 3.97 % (2) Average Years to Maturity 13.2 1.1 13.0

______________________

1. Reflects outstanding balance on our line of credit as of September 30, 2020. The Line of Credit matures in October 2021 and had an effective interest rate of 1.42% during the third quarter of 2020. 2. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, including amortization of note premiums and deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated membership upgrade contract term. Although the NAREIT definition of FFO does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of FFO.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING DEFERRALS AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 50,560 $ 64,461 $ 163,622 $ 224,171 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends — — 8 8 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 2,908 3,715 9,415 13,617 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (968 ) (3,518 ) (2,239 ) (8,277 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 52,500 64,658 170,806 229,519 Gain on sale of real estate, net — — — (52,507 ) Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 4,171 3,530 9,379 8,213 Gross revenues from home sales (13,070 ) (8,438 ) (33,245 ) (22,738 ) Brokered resale and ancillary services revenues, net (1,648 ) (2,133 ) (2,011 ) (4,564 ) Interest income (1,801 ) (1,831 ) (5,399 ) (5,385 ) Income from other investments, net (1,428 ) (7,029 ) (3,093 ) (8,894 ) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (630 ) (313 ) (1,327 ) (893 ) Property management 14,527 14,605 44,344 42,675 Depreciation and amortization 38,581 37,032 115,937 112,785 Cost of home sales 12,866 8,434 33,627 23,230 Home selling expenses 1,241 1,033 3,535 3,218 General and administrative 9,692 8,710 31,156 27,844 Other expenses 658 1,460 1,885 2,427 Early debt retirement 9,732 — 10,786 1,491 Interest and related amortization 25,218 25,547 77,540 77,964 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management 150,609 145,265 453,920 434,385 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, and membership sales commissions, deferred, net (3,541 ) (3,217 ) (8,052 ) (7,320 ) Property management (14,527 ) (14,605 ) (44,344 ) (42,675 ) Income from property operations $ 132,541 $ 127,443 $ 401,524 $ 384,390

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated customer life. Although the NAREIT definition of EBITDAre does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of EBITDAre.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated net income $ 53,468 $ 68,176 $ 173,045 $ 237,796 Interest income (1,801) (1,831) (5,399) (5,385) Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 4,171 3,530 9,379 8,213 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (630) (313) (1,327) (893) Real estate depreciation and amortization 38,581 37,032 115,937 112,785 Other depreciation and amortization 658 460 1,885 1,336 Interest and related amortization 25,218 25,547 77,540 77,964 Gain on sale of real estate, net — — — (52,507) Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 270 259 812 2,858 EBITDAre 119,935 132,860 371,872 382,167 Early debt retirement 9,732 — 10,786 2,085 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather event — (5,856) — (6,205) COVID-19 expenses — — 1,446 — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 129,667 $ 127,004 $ 384,104 $ 378,047

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2019 and 2020. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2019 and 2020. This includes, but is not limited to, four properties and the marinas acquired and five properties sold during 2019.

INCOME FROM RENTAL OPERATIONS, NET OF DEPRECIATION. We use Income from rental operations, net of depreciation as an alternative measure to evaluate the operating results of our home rental program. Income from rental operations, net of depreciation, represents income from rental operations less depreciation expense on rental homes. We believe this measure is meaningful for investors as it provides a complete picture of the home rental program operating results, including the impact of depreciation, which affects our home rental program investment decisions.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

