 

Party City Appoints Sarah Dodds-Brown to Board Of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 22:15  |  35   |   |   

Dodds-Brown Adds Extensive Regulatory, Legal and Consumer Merchant Expertise to Board

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company”, “Party City” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced that Sarah Dodds-Brown, Executive Vice President and Managing Counsel at American Express, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective October 15, 2020.

“We are pleased to add another highly accomplished executive to our Board,” said Norman Matthews, Chairman of the Party City Board. “Sarah brings to Party City extensive expertise in the regulatory, legal and consumer merchant spaces as well as significant experience activating cultural engagement and promoting diversity and inclusion across global organizations. We are excited about the many contributions we anticipate Sarah will make to the Party City Board.”

With the addition of Ms. Dodds-Brown, the Party City Board is comprised of 12 directors, including 10 independent directors, the Company’s Vice Chairman James Harrison and President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Weston. Party City has added five independent directors since 2019.

About Sarah Dodds-Brown
Sarah Dodds-Brown has served in a variety of leadership positions in the General Counsel’s Organization at American Express, including currently as Executive Vice President and Managing Counsel for the Business Legal Group. In this role, Ms. Dodds-Brown serves as a strategic business partner overseeing the legal and regulatory guidance for the company’s U.S. consumer, commercial, merchant and network services businesses. For several years, Ms. Dodds-Brown also led the global privacy law center of excellence at American Express and helped develop the company’s principle-based approach to privacy and data governance. Ms. Dodds-Brown currently serves as an Adviser on an American Law Institute project focused on developing principles for a data economy. Previously, Ms. Dodds-Brown worked at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in the firm’s M&A and private equity practices.

Ms. Dodds-Brown received her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law in 1998 and her Bachelor of Arts from Duke University in 1995.

Ms. Dodds-Brown is active with educational and civic organizations, including Duke University, Rye Country Day School, the City of New Rochelle Planning Board and DirectWomen.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include approximately 850 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Farah Soi / Rachel Schacter
ICR
203-682-8200
InvestorRelations@partycity.com

Media Relations
Leigh Parrish / Barrett Golden / Andrew Squire
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449


Party City Holdco Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Party City to Hire Approximately 20,000 Employees for the Halloween Season