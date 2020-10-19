 

Albertsons Companies Introduces Contactless Payment to Make Checkout Easy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

Complements existing tap-to-pay options at checkstand

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today introduced Albertsons Pay, a new zero-touch checkout experience available through its updated just for U loyalty app.  Albertsons Pay provides shoppers with a safe, secure, and contact-free way to pay, use discounts, and earn rewards all at the same time.

The new technology is available in all Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star-Market, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, and Carrs.

“Easy, fast and zero-touch checkout. That’s the bottom line with Albertsons Pay,” said Albertsons Cos. EVP and Chief Operations Officer Susan Morris. “Albertsons Pay combines your just for U discounts, rewards, and payments in one incredibly easy contactless transaction.”

How Albertsons Pay works

Albertsons Pay is available to customers through the updated just for U app. Customers can choose one of two new contactless pay options:

  • Albertsons Direct: A safe and secure way for shoppers to pay through their bank
  • Albertsons Cash: A stored value account that can be pre-loaded and used across all Albertsons Cos. stores

After setup, customers simply show the QR code in their just for U app at checkout to apply their discounts, earn rewards, and securely pay for their groceries.

This new contactless pay option complements existing NFC-enabled tap-to-pay options with debit and credit cards which is available in all Albertsons Companies stores. In addition, customers will also find a link to Apple Pay and Google Pay within the just for U app for easy access to contactless credit and debit transactions.

Customers can also continue to support local charities through Albertsons Pay’s donation option. The generosity of Albertsons Companies customers continues to be an important source of healthy meals for those in need in local communities. Together, Albertsons Companies and its customers have raised nearly $100 million for community hunger relief in 2020, including more than $44 million generously provided by customers at checkout.

About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 20, 2020, the Company operated 2,252 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach. 

CONTACT: Christine Wilcox
Albertsons Companies
Christine.Wilcox@albertsons.com

New Albertsons Unternehmensanleihe 8,70 % bis 05/30 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Albertsons Companies unveils PickUp lockers as newest addition to e-Commerce lineup
16.10.20
Albertsons Companies named Retailer of the Year by Store Brands magazine for its Own Brands success
14.10.20
Albertsons Companies Announces First Common Stock Dividend
14.10.20
ACME Markets Posts Winning Bid in Auction for 27 Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover's Markets
06.10.20
Albertsons Companies Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
01.10.20
Albertsons Cos. shoppers, gather around for this riff -- About an exclusive wine advent calendar that makes a great gift
30.09.20
Albertsons Companies and FishWise Dive into National Seafood Month with a Splash
30.09.20
Albertsons Companies and FishWise Dive into National Seafood Month with a Splash