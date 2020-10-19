 

Revlon Announces Launch of Bondholder Website in Connection with Pending Exchange Offer

19.10.2020   

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced the launch of a bondholder website in connection with its previously-announced and pending Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (the “Exchange Offer”) by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Revlon, Inc.’s directly wholly-owned operating subsidiary (“RCPC” or the “Company”). In the Exchange Offer, RCPC is offering holders of any and all of the outstanding $344,785,000 aggregate principal amount of RCPC’s 5.75% Senior Notes due February 15, 2021 (the “Notes”) the opportunity to exchange their Notes for either the Cash Consideration or the Mixed Consideration (each as described in the Offering Memorandum) on the terms as set forth in the confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated September 29, 2020.

The website can be accessed at: http://www.revlonbonds.com.

The website contains (i) a letter to bondholders, dated October 19, 2020 from the Company, (ii) links to the Offering Memorandum and certain other related materials and (iii) a list of frequently asked questions.

The Early Tender Deadline for the Exchange Offer is 5:00 p.m., New York City time on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Exchange Offer expires at 11:59 p.m., New York City time on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, subject to earlier termination, withdrawal or extension by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion.

The Company has retained Jefferies LLC to act as the dealer manager for the Exchange Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the Information Agent and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer. Questions regarding the Exchange Offer should be directed to Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Alvin Ng, or at (212) 336-6677 or ang2@jefferies.com. Requests for documentation should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or (866) 470-3900 (for all others) or contact@gbsc-usa.com.

About Revlon

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Revlon Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline in RCPC’s Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
08.10.20
Revlon Announces Certain Modifications to Early Tender Deadline Procedures for Eligible Holders Electing Mixed Consideration
29.09.20
Revlon Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Concurrent Consent Solicitation