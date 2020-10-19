First Trust Announces Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting to Approve the Reorganization of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund with First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the special meeting of shareholders of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSE Arca: FVL), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (the “Trust”), has been adjourned in order to allow shareholders additional time to vote on the reorganization transaction whereby FVL will be combined with First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSE Arca: FVD), a series of the Trust, and to permit additional solicitation of shareholders. The shareholder meeting will reconvene on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Central time at the offices of FTA at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, in Wheaton, Illinois.

FVL is an index based ETF that seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index. FVL pursues this investment objective by investing at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index seeks to measure the performance of the 100 highest ranked securities according to Value Line Publishing, LLC’s (the “Index Provider”) proprietary Value Line Timeliness Ranking System.