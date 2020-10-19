Garrett Motion Auction Process Yields Improved Bids

Garrett also responded today to an October 16, 2020, non-binding proposal from a group of institutional investors and Honeywell International Inc. that the Company sell control to the institutional investors without a further marketing process.

Garrett Motion Inc. (“Garrett”) today announced that it has received an improved stalking horse bid from KPS Capital Partners, LP (“KPS”) with respect to a potential purchase of its business. The Company is continuing with its competitive bidding process, and seeking approval of bidding procedures and stalking horse bid protections from the bankruptcy court.

Improved Stalking Horse Bid From KPS

On September 20, 2020, Garrett and certain affiliates of KPS entered into a share and asset purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) in connection with the proposed purchase of Garrett’s business. The purchase would be implemented through voluntary Chapter 11 cases with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York also commenced by Garrett and certain of its subsidiaries on September 20, 2020 (In re: Garrett Motion, Inc., et al., No. 20-12212 (MEW) (Bankr. S.D.N.Y.).

Under the terms and conditions of the revised stalking horse bid received from KPS:

KPS would increase the base purchase price for the Garrett business by $500 million, from $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion (in each case subject to adjustment as provided in the Purchase Agreement). KPS would also purchase an entity that directly holds (and after the closing will retain) the claims of Garrett and its affiliates against Honeywell International Inc. in connection with the disputed subordinated asbestos indemnity agreement and tax matters agreement.

Upon completion of the sale, KPS would list the new parent company on a recognized U.S. stock exchange.

KPS would make available to existing Garrett stockholders an equity co-investment opportunity on the same economic terms as KPS, allowing Garrett stockholders to continue to hold shares in the publicly-listed reorganized business. KPS would offer co-investment in an aggregate amount of up to $350 million, $100 million of which would be available to all shareholders on a pro rata basis. KPS has indicated that it expects existing shareholders would own approximately 24% of outstanding common equity assuming maximum co-investment (subject to adjustment).

The anticipated dates for Garrett’s competitive process would be extended to provide Garrett with additional time to assess higher or better offers. The anticipated auction date would be December 18, 2020 rather than November 24, 2020, with other dates adjusted accordingly.

The revised bid from KPS is conditioned on court approval of Garrett’s proposed bidding procedures. The Purchase Agreement would remain subject to higher or better offers in the bankruptcy case. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, as well as court approval and other customary conditions. Following court approval of Garrett’s proposed bid procedures, Garrett would work with KPS to amend the Purchase Agreement and other transaction documentation to reflect the terms of the revised bid.