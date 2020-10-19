NewRez Plans to More Than Double Workforce in Jacksonville

NewRez intends to hire for over 100 job opportunities in the Jacksonville region to grow what is already a rapidly-expanding core enterprise location. “We are searching for candidates with a variety of skill sets in operations and support, who have a willingness and desire to adapt with the ever-changing mortgage industry. For those looking to break into the industry in a sales capacity, the Company is also offering paid training programs and licensing coverage,” said Stacy Blair of the company’s ambitious hiring goals. “NewRez has the infrastructure to support this type of growth as well as a history of stability and soundness in the industry. Our team is really excited and looking forward to hiring driven and customer-oriented candidates from the area and truly growing our presence here in Jacksonville.”

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lender and servicer, provided additional information around the Company’s aggressive hiring plans for its new Jacksonville location after opening the office in March 2020. As previously disclosed in September, NewRez announced plans to more than double the number of employees in the Jacksonville center to join the mortgage operations, underwriting, processing and sales teams.

Blair joined NewRez in September 2020 with more than 25 years in the mortgage industry, including extensive experience in multiple lending channels. In previous roles, Blair grew and managed high-producing teams for lenders such as EverHome Mortgage Company, Everbank and TIAA Bank, providing exceptional service to clients.

Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, NewRez opened the Jacksonville office as part of a larger asset acquisition in 2019. The new Florida location is NewRez’s fourth servicing center and has been prioritized as a major operational and hiring hub for the Company. Conveniently situated, the office is located a 15-minute drive from downtown Jacksonville and is easily accessible from major highways (such as Philips Highway and I-95) making it a convenient commute for employees.

As an employee of NewRez, new candidates will be a part of a strategically and consistently growing organization that is backed by a strong parent company, as well as a culture that strives for genuine innovation and making a difference in the community.

With over 100 locations nationwide and licenses in 50 states, NewRez offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of home ownership attainable. Visit http://www.newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 50 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRez’s servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

