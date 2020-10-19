Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services for material handling, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2020. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 23.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.