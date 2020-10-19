 

ATEC Extends InVictus MIS Platform With Commercial Release of InVictus MIS Tower

Elevates MIS posterior fixation optionality

        Robust instrumentation designed to treat more complex pathologies less invasively

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the commercial release of the InVictus MIS Tower, an elegant and intuitive system designed for minimally invasive percutaneous fixation. InVictus MIS Tower is the next evolution of InVictus, ATEC’s comprehensive spinal fixation platform, engineered to treat a range of pathologies with intraoperative adaptability and surgical predictability through open, MIS, or hybrid approaches.

“The novel components designed into the InVictus Platform are the result of ATEC being willing to invest where others won’t – in the procedural requirements that improve surgical outcomes,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The InVictus MIS Tower system is an important addition to our comprehensive posterior solution as it opens the door for surgeons to increasingly partner with ATEC for MIS degenerative and deformity applications. We are committed to continuing to develop differentiated, integrated solutions in order to expand surgeon adoption and loyalty, and to better serve patients.”

Developed to enhance the capability of percutaneous fixation systems, InVictus MIS Tower expands upon the foundational elements of the InVictus platform allowing for the treatment of more complex pathologies through a less disruptive manner. InVictus Tower features two low-profile removable towers, engineered to reliably stay secured to cannulated dual-lead polyaxial screws to improve control and to support long construct manipulation.

When paired with the SingleStep technique, the MIS Tower system extends the dependability and predictability of InVictus MIS fixation and can obviate the need for guide wires, which can lead to surgical complications. It seamlessly integrates with SafeOp Neural InformatiX System combined EMG technology to predictably deliver real-time, actionable information during pedicle preparation and screw insertion. InVictus MIS Tower also couples with InVictus MOD and InVictus OPEN to streamline in situ tulip attachment, acting as an efficient guide for reliable rod passage and adapting intraoperatively to the surgical requirements of any procedure.

