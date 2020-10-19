CPS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $70.7 million, a decrease of $14.9 million, or 17.4%, compared to $85.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $64.8 million compared to $82.7 million for the 2019 period for a decrease of $17.9 million, or 21.7%. Pretax income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.9 million compared to pretax income of $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 108.2%.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $3.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This compares to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 total revenues were $208.7 million compared to $260.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of approximately $51.3 million, or 19.7%. Total expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $195.1 million, a decrease of $56.7 million, or 22.5%, compared to $251.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Pretax income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $13.6 million, compared to $8.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $17.5 million compared to $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a net tax benefit of $8.8 million related to the revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without this tax benefit, net income and net income per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 would have been $8.7 million and $0.37 per share, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2020, CPS purchased $174.0 million of new contracts compared to $135.9 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $262.1 million during the third quarter of 2019. The Company's receivables totaled $2.250 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease from $2.326 billion as of June 30, 2020 and $2.413 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were 6.39% of the average portfolio as compared to 8.07% for the third quarter of 2019. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 10.29% of the total portfolio as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 15.74% as of September 30, 2019.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its pandemic-related markdown of carrying value for the portion of its portfolio accounted for at fair value, its pandemic-related charge to the provision for credit losses for the its legacy portfolio, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. The accuracy of such estimates may also be affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of governmental responses to said pandemic, which have included prohibitions on certain means of enforcement of receivables, and may include additional restrictions, as yet unknown, in the future. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Interest income $ 72,582 $ 83,528 $ 227,271 $ 253,822 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value (3,152 ) - (23,051 ) - Other income 1,239 1,994 4,508 6,255 70,669 85,522 208,728 260,077 Expenses: Employee costs 19,155 20,251 60,826 59,030 General and administrative 7,846 8,185 24,352 25,109 Interest 24,901 27,940 78,377 82,933 Provision for credit losses 7,400 19,874 14,113 64,319 Other expenses 5,478 6,443 17,416 20,411 64,780 82,693 195,084 251,802 Income before income taxes 5,889 2,829 13,644 8,275 Income tax expense 2,121 991 (3,888 ) 2,898 Net income $ 3,768 $ 1,838 $ 17,532 $ 5,377 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.77 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.74 $ 0.22 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 22,666 22,526 22,630 22,378 Diluted 23,908 24,066 23,825 24,102 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,253 $ 5,295 Restricted cash and equivalents 200,912 135,537 Finance receivables measured at fair value 1,540,955 1,444,038 Finance receivables 577,281 897,530 Allowance for finance credit losses (94,218 ) (11,640 ) Finance receivables, net 483,063 885,890 Deferred tax assets, net 31,026 15,480 Other assets 42,023 53,009 $ 2,309,232 $ 2,539,249 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 49,056 $ 47,077 Warehouse lines of credit 31,201 134,791 Residual interest financing 32,000 39,478 Securitization trust debt 2,048,089 2,097,728 Subordinated renewable notes 20,242 17,534 2,180,588 2,336,608 Shareholders' equity 128,644 202,641 $ 2,309,232 $ 2,539,249 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contracts purchased $ 174.02 $ 262.11 $ 575.88 $ 755.29 Contracts securitized 260.00 244.12 741.87 739.12 Total portfolio balance $ 2,250.39 $ 2,412.64 $ 2,250.39 $ 2,412.64 Average portfolio balance 2,270.55 2,409.10 2,353.59 2,400.08 Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables 16.32 % 1.25 % Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1) 18.02 % 3.83 % Delinquencies 31+ Days 8.85 % 13.64 % Repossession Inventory 1.44 % 2.10 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 10.29 % 15.74 % Annualized net charge-offs as % of average portfolio Legacy portfolio 14.09 % 12.97 % 12.20 % 12.19 % Fair value portfolio 3.46 % 3.93 % 4.54 % 3.21 % Total portfolio 6.39 % 8.07 % 6.93 % 7.96 % Recovery rates (2) 45.1 % 34.4 % 37.8 % 34.0 % For the For the Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ (3) % (4) $ (3) % (4) $ (3) % (4) $ (3) % (4) Interest income $ 72.58 12.8 % $ 83.53 13.9 % $ 227.27 12.9 % $ 253.82 14.1 % Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value (3.15 ) -0.6 % - 0.0 % (23.05 ) -1.3 % - 0.0 % Servicing fees and other income 1.24 0.2 % 1.99 0.3 % 4.51 0.3 % 6.26 0.3 % Interest expense (24.90 ) -4.4 % (27.94 ) -4.6 % (78.38 ) -4.4 % (82.93 ) -4.6 % Net interest margin 45.77 8.1 % 57.58 9.6 % 130.35 7.4 % 177.14 9.8 % Provision for credit losses (7.40 ) -1.3 % (19.87 ) -3.3 % (14.11 ) -0.8 % (64.32 ) -3.6 % Risk adjusted margin 38.37 6.8 % 37.71 6.3 % 116.24 6.6 % 112.83 6.3 % Core operating expenses (32.48 ) -5.7 % (34.88 ) -5.8 % (102.59 ) -5.8 % (104.55 ) -5.8 % Pre-tax income $ 5.89 1.0 % $ 2.83 0.5 % $ 13.64 0.8 % $ 8.28 0.5 % (1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory. (2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale. (3) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.



