 

Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Completion of Merger with Reign Resources

Sigyn is Focused on the Treatment of Sepsis and Other Life-Threatening Inflammatory Conditions That are Not Addressed with Approved Drug Therapies

Trading to Commence Tomorrow Under the Ticker Symbol “SIGY”

San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions, today announced the completion of its previously disclosed merger with Reign Resources Corporation (OTCMarkets: RGNP). The new combined company will operate under the name Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (Sigyn) and will commence trading tomorrow, October 20th under the ticker symbol SIGY.

Sigyn was established to address a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (“the Cytokine Storm”), a hyperactive immune response that can induce multiple organ failure and cause death.  The annual market opportunity for a therapeutic strategy to prevent or mitigate the Cytokine Storm exceeds $20 billion. 

Sigyn Therapy is a development-stage blood purification therapy created to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions, including sepsis, the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths.  Mechanistically, Sigyn Therapy is designed to deplete the presence of a broad-spectrum of inflammatory factors from the human circulatory system. This includes pro-inflammatory cytokines, cytokine aggregates, endotoxin and larger CytoVesicles that transport cytokines and other inflammatory cargos in the bloodstream.

Beyond sepsis, Cytokine Storm related therapeutic opportunities may include, but are not limited to virus-induced Cytokine Storm (a leading cause of COVID-19 deaths), bacteria-induced Cytokine Storm, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, including hepatic encephalopathy.  Sigyn Therapy may also be a candidate to stabilize or extend the life of patients waiting for the identification of a matched liver for transplantation.  In such a scenario, Sigyn Therapy would serve as a bridge-to-liver transplant. Cytokine Storm Syndrome may also be induced by trauma, severe burns, acute pancreatitis, adverse drug reactions, cancer immunotherapies, cancer cachexia, acute kidney injury (AKI) and severe pneumonia.

